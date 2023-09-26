Online gaming companies seek legal recourse after DGGI slaps GST notice

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has sent out several notices to online real money gaming firms for alleged goods and services tax (GST) evasion. Industry stakeholders, many of whom are taking the legal route to contest the notices, are of the view that the total outstanding GST dues could exceed Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore after notices are sent to all the major gaming firms.

Pre-show cause notices have already been sent to two of the three gaming unicorns—private companies valued at over $1 billion—in India, including Dream11 and Games24x7. The third, MPL, is yet to get a notice but is expected to receive one over the next week, people close to the company said.



Among others who have received one include Bengaluru-based Gameskraft and Head Digital Works. Games24x7's pre-cause notice is to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore, while that of Head Digital Works is for Rs 5,000 crore, people in the know said.

"Most of the major gaming players are expected to receive a notice in the coming week. The total GST dues might exceed Rs 1.5-2 lakh crore…The government expects companies to pay as much as 20 per cent of the dues to start off. Failure to pay might see some of the executives do jail time as well," said an executive at a large gaming firm, requesting anonymity.



A pre-show cause notice is served before the income tax department serves a show-cause notice to the companies to inform them about the quantum of their dues.

As many as 80 online gaming companies are likely to face tax notices for alleged GST evasion of Rs 10,000-12,000 crore, Business Standard had reported earlier.



The notices come after the GST Council, in July this year, decided to impose a blanket tax of 28 per cent on online gaming. Skill gaming platforms currently pay 18 per cent GST on the platform fees, also known as Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR).

The new rules, which do not make a distinction between games of skill or chance, will come into effect from October 1.



To contest the recent notices, many companies are seeking legal recourse. Dream Sports, the parent company of fantasy sports platform Dream11, for instance, has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court against the notice issued by tax authorities, sources said.

"At this stage the only recourse available to such online companies is to challenge the show cause notices before the respective writ courts. While a challenge against the pre-show cause intimation being sent by way of DRC-01A may be dismissed as immature, a writ against show-cause notices issued under Section 73 or Section 74 of the CGST Act, 2017 would certainly be maintainable," said Abhishek Malhotra, managing partner, TMT Law Practice.



The tax claims against the Mumbai-based Dream11 are expected to far exceed that of Gameskraft, which was, in September last year, served with a GST notice of about Rs 21,000 crore. The amount is pegged to be between Rs 25,000-40,000 crore, as per media reports.

Dream11 posted a net profit of Rs 142 crore and an operating revenue of Rs 3,841 crore in FY22.



Meanwhile, the notice against Gameskraft was recently quashed by the Karnataka High Court, and the court’s decision was challenged by the revenue department.

Early this month, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court ruling and decided to hear the matter later this month or early next month. The apex court's decision on the matter is expected to set a precedent for investigation in online gaming.



"The issued GST notices are 2-3 times more than the revenues of the companies they have been sent to. It's not realistic for them to be able to pay," said an industry executive who did not wish to be named.

Apart from online gaming platforms, the DGGI is cracking the whip on casino operators as well for allegedly not paying tax.