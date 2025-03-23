Home / Companies / News / OpenAI, Meta in talks with Reliance for AI partnerships in India: Report

OpenAI, Meta in talks with Reliance for AI partnerships in India: Report

A possibility being discussed involved a relationship between Reliance Jio and OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT

OpenAI's logo
Reliance has discussed selling OpenAI's models to its enterprise customers through an application programming interface or API | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 6:22 AM IST
OpenAI and Meta Platforms have held separate discussions with India's Reliance Industries over potential partnerships to expand their artificial intelligence offerings in the country, technology news website The Information reported on Saturday.

A possibility being discussed involved a relationship between Reliance Jio and OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT, according to The Information, which cited two sources familiar with the matter. 

OpenAI also discussed with employees cutting the ChatGPT subscription price to as low as several dollars instead of $20 a month, according to the report, which added that it is not clear if OpenAI has discussed the idea of price reduction with Reliance.

Reliance has discussed selling OpenAI's models to its enterprise customers through an application programming interface or API, The Information report added, saying that the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate also discussed hosting and running OpenAI models locally, so the data of local customers can be kept within India.

In particular, Reliance has discussed running the Meta and OpenAI models in a three-gigawatt data center that the company is planning to build, which it has said is the largest data center in the world, located in the city of Jamnagar in Gujarat. 

Meta declined to comment on The Information report. OpenAI and Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

Reliance Industries is one of the largest conglomerates in India, engaged in petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas exploration, telecommunications, retail and green energy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 6:22 AM IST

