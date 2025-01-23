Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / 'Optimistic' about Trump administration, says drugmaker Dr Reddy's

'Optimistic' about Trump administration, says drugmaker Dr Reddy's

Earlier in the day, the generic drugmaker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,414 crore ($163.7 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector
Reddy's total revenue climbed 16 per cent to Rs 8,381 crore, beating analysts' estimate, boosted by a 14 per cent growth in its India sales.
Reuters BENGALURU/HYDERABAD
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

 

Indian generic drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it was optimistic about the Donald Trump administration, as it believes the country would have an edge amid tensions between the United States and China.

"I believe that the type of products that we bring in and the positioning of India is favorable," CEO Erez Israeli said in a press call, adding that the company's drugs in the U.S. market are cheaper than the current alternatives. 

"..This is very much what also I believe the U.S. administration wants," he said.

Earlier in the day, the generic drugmaker reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,414 crore ($163.7 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, missing analysts' estimate of Rs 1,489 crore as per data compiled by LSEG.

Indian generic drugmakers have been struggling with sales slowdown in the U.S., delayed approvals for new drug applications, and lower pricing amid stiff competition, according to analysts.

Also Read

Entire planet will be now peaceful, prosperous: Trump at WEF meet

Trump's behaviour towards India good as of now, says J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Bid to block Trump's cancellation of birthright citizenship in court

India to overcome impact from Trump's trade policies, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Trump appoints agent from assassination attempt as Secret Service director

Revenue from North America, Dr Reddy's biggest geography, rose 1 per cent to 33.80 billion rupees, as volume growth on the back of new launches was offset by lower prices.

"The sequential decline was largely on account of lower sales of certain products including Lenalidomide," the company said.

Lenalidomide, a major contributor to Dr Reddy's North America sales since 2022, is a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb's popular cancer treatment drug Revlimid.

Still, Reddy's total revenue climbed 16 per cent to Rs 8,381 crore, beating analysts' estimate, boosted by a 14 per cent growth in its India sales.

The growth was also aided by revenue from the company's in-licensed vaccine portfolio. Last year, Reddy's partnered with French drugmaker Sanofi for distribution of its vaccines in India.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon Web Services to invest $8.3 bn in Cloud infra in Maharashtra

Kotak Bank acquires StanChart's Rs 3,330 crore personal loan portfolio

APTEL directs Maharashtra discom to pay Rs 2,477 crore to state-run NTPC

Construction chemicals firm MBS eyes Rs 500 crore turnover by 2028

Path beyond diesel engines hinges on demand: Cummins' Shveta Arya

Topics :Donald TrumpDr Reddys

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story