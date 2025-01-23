Amazon Web Services to invest $8.3 bn in Cloud infra in Maharashtra

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will invest $8.3 billion in its Cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra, contributing $15.3 billion to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, said the company.

This investment in the AWS Asia-Pacific (Mumbai) Region will support more than 81,300 full-time jobs annually in the local data centre supply chain by 2030. The plan is part of AWS’s previously announced $12.7 billion investment in Cloud infrastructure in India by 2030.

The Maharashtra government and AWS on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland, to formalise the investment.

"I am pleased to announce the signing of a landmark MoU with Amazon Web Services, one of the foremost hyperscalers in the world. AWS's decision to set up its operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is a pivotal moment for Maharashtra,” said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

AWS invested more than $3.7 billion in its Cloud infrastructure in Maharashtra between 2016 and 2022.

David Zapolsky, senior vice-president of Global Public Policy and general counsel at Amazon, said “We are pleased to continue to collaborate with the Maharashtra government to advance the state’s digital ambitions and democratise access to emerging technology for enterprises, public sector organisations, startups, and small and medium-sized businesses in India. We look forward to working together with the Maharashtra government to realise our investment plans and advance India's digital growth.”

Large Indian enterprises that use AWS include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, HDFC Securities and ICICI Lombard. Startups Fibe and Healthify and public sector companies such as Coal India, Government e-Marketplace and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. use the service, too.