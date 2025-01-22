Path beyond diesel engines depends on various factors: Cummins India Head

The exact path beyond diesel engines in India hinges on how automobile manufacturers evaluate the need for new powertrains based on their diverse requirements, such as operating conditions, performance expectations, duty cycles, affordability, and the availability of retail fuel infrastructure, Shveta Arya, India Regional Leader for Cummins, has told Business Standard.

Cummins manufactures heavy diesel engines for prominent Indian medium and heavy commercial vehicle makers, including Tata Motors.

In September 2023, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari urged the automobile industry to reduce the production of high carbon-emitting diesel vehicles, warning that the government might consider imposing an additional 10 per cent goods and services tax (GST). Following a sharp reaction in auto stocks, he clarified on the same day that no such proposal was under the government’s consideration.

Speaking to Business Standard at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Arya said, "Research in the diesel sector has been ongoing for over 100 years. Customers value its performance and efficiency... The path beyond diesel will not be straightforward. It will depend on applications. Long-haul trucks, mining trucks, and short-haul vehicles have very different needs."

"We aim to move towards more sustainable solutions for each segment, but customers will choose based on operating conditions, performance requirements, duty cycles, affordability, and the availability of retail fuel infrastructure. Our strategy is to provide a suite of products and work with customers to determine which application—hydrogen, natural gas, or others—is best suited for each vehicle and operating environment," she added.

At the Expo, the company unveiled a natural gas engine, a diesel engine, and a hydrogen fuel delivery system.

Arya elaborated, "We are now moving towards natural gas. This is one of the products we unveiled at the Expo. Through research and development, we have ensured that the natural gas engine delivers power equivalent to a diesel engine. This addresses the concern among customers about non-diesel engines' performance. As natural gas supply and retail infrastructure improve across the country, adoption of such engines will increase."

The company has also developed internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen. "The hydrogen engine has been designed to ensure its performance matches that of a diesel engine. Performance and retail infrastructure are the two factors that drive customers to switch fuels," she explained.

Arya stated that the hydrogen engine is ready, and the Jamshedpur facility, currently under development, will manufacture these engines.

She noted that the retail infrastructure for natural gas has been in development for over a decade. "There are pockets in India where natural gas is available. Industry and the government are working together to build this infrastructure as quickly as possible," she concluded.