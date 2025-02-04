Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Over 17,600 companies shuttered, 138k registered in FY25, shows govt data

The count of shuttered companies stood at 22,044 and 84,801 in FY24 and FY23, respectively

Harsh Malhotra, Harsh, Malhotra
Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
As many as 17,654 companies have been closed down till January 26 in the current financial year and a total of 1,38,027 firms were registered during the same period, according to official data.

The data was shared by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra to the Rajya Sabha as part of a written reply on Tuesday.

As per the data, 17,654 companies have been shuttered in the current financial year till January 26.

The figure includes companies that have been amalgamated, converted into LLPs, liquidated/dissolved and struck off from the official records.

The count of shuttered companies stood at 22,044 and 84,801 in 2023-24 and 2022-23, respectively.

The data was furnished in response to questions by YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani.

Companies are registered in the country under the Companies Act, which is implemented by the corporate affairs ministry. The ministry also implements the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act.

Till January 26 of the current fiscal, 1,38,027 companies have been registered while the count stood at 1,85,318 in 2023-24 and at 1,59,302 in 2022-23.

The minister also said the government has taken several initiatives for the ease of doing business, including decriminalisation of 63 offences under the Companies and LLP Acts.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

