Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal to invest Rs 2,000 crore in AI firm Krutrim

The company also released Chitrarth 1, a vision-language model built on top of Krutrim 1, capable of understanding images and documents

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal today announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in his artificial intelligence (AI) firm Krutrim. He also committed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore by next year.
 
The founder of Ola Electric and Ola Mobility announced the KrutrimAI lab. More importantly, he also announced that the company is releasing Krutrim’s work to the open-source community and has published a few of its technical reports.
 
In an X post, Aggarwal said: “We’ve been working on AI for a year, today we’re releasing our work to the open-source community and also publishing a bunch of technical reports. Our focus is on developing AI for India—to make AI better on Indian languages, data scarcity, cultural context, etc.”
 
He further added that they have deployed India’s first GB200 system in partnership with Nvidia, which will be live by March, “…and we will make it the largest supercomputer in India by the end of the year,” he said.
 
Some of the models that Krutrim has released to the open-source community include Krutrim 2 and Krutrim 1 large language models (LLMs). “While Krutrim 1 (India’s first LLM) was launched in January 2024, it was a basic 7B model. We’re launching Krutrim 2 today as a much-improved model,” said Aggarwal.
 
The company also released Chitrarth 1, a vision-language model built on top of Krutrim 1, capable of understanding images and documents.
 
They also released the speech-language model Dhwani 1, built on top of Krutrim 1, capable of tasks like speech translations.

Krutrim also announced Vyakhyarth 1, an Indic embedding model for use cases like search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
 
Aggarwal also added that in addition to these releases, they have also developed benchmarks for Indian LLM performance. “Since there was no global benchmark for Indic performance, we’ve developed BharatBench, and the technical report is here: https://tech.olakrutrim.com/bharat-bench/,” he added.
Topics :Artificial intelligenceOLA cabsOla electric vehicles

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

