Infibeam Avenues Q3 FY25 results: Net profit up 42.6% at Rs 62.4 crore

Payments firm Infibeam Avenues reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.4 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), a 42.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from Rs 43.75 crore in Q3 FY24. Sequentially, net profit at the company grew by 41.6 per cent from Rs 44 crore in Q2 FY25.

The Gandhinagar-based firm’s revenue from operations grew by 18 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 907.1 crore in Q3 FY24 to Rs 1,070.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Sequentially, revenue from operations grew marginally by 5.3 per cent from Rs 1,016.6 crore in Q2 FY25.

Infibeam Avenues, which operates the payment aggregator CCAvenue, has two major revenue segments: its payments business and e-commerce platform business.

The payments business is a major contributor to the company’s topline, adding Rs 1,010.2 crore to revenue in Q3 FY25, up 17.2 per cent from Rs 858.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Its e-commerce platform business expanded by 23 per cent from Rs 48.8 crore in Q3 FY24 to Rs 60.1 crore in Q3 FY25.

The payments business includes the payment gateway business under the CCAvenue brand and payment infrastructure for banks and credit-related businesses. Meanwhile, the e-commerce platform business includes software and infrastructure frameworks that provide support for enterprises, such as advertising and infrastructure rental solutions.

Expenses at the company grew in line with its revenue. In Q3 FY24, the payments company spent Rs 857.9 crore, which grew by 18 per cent to Rs 1,013.4 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, expenditure grew by 5.8 per cent from Rs 957.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company said a key driver for growth in the quarter was its strategic partnerships with banks, fintech firms, and regulatory authorities, which collectively contributed to higher transaction volumes.

“Strategic collaborations with banks, fintechs, and regulatory bodies have paved the way for hyper-growth in our payments business. Our take rate improved significantly to 11.1 basis points in Q3 FY25, reflecting a 32 per cent Y-o-Y increase, driving profitability,” said Vishwas Patel, joint managing director, Infibeam Avenues.

It clocked Rs 2,240 crore in total payment volume (TPV) in Q3 FY25, a 24 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

During Q3 FY25, the company onboarded 1,80,978 new merchants. It added that the upcoming quarters will see the launch of RediffPay and RediffOne, expanding its consumer-facing digital offerings. Rediff is the firm’s subsidiary after Infibeam acquired a controlling stake in the news website in August last year.

“With Rediff.com now part of our ecosystem, we anticipate further enhancement in our financial performance and digital offerings,” said Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director, Infibeam Avenues.