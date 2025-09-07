Home / Companies / News / Oyo parent Oravel Stays rebrands to Prism to reflect global portfolio

Oyo parent Oravel Stays rebrands to Prism to reflect global portfolio

Oravel Stays, parent of Oyo, has rebranded to PRISM, a new identity uniting its growing portfolio across budget stays, premium hotels, vacation homes and tech solutions

oyo
Oravel Stays, the parent company of Oyo Hotels, on Sunday announced its rebrand to PRISM. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Oravel Stays, the parent company of Oyo Hotels, on Sunday announced its rebrand to PRISM, a corporate identity designed to reflect its expanded global portfolio and long-term vision.
 
Founded in 2012 as a budget travel-tech brand, Oyo began by standardising and organising small hotels through technology to provide affordable stays. Since then, the company has scaled into a diversified global hospitality and travel-tech chain, serving more than 100 million customers across over 35 countries.
 
"The name PRISM represents clarity, diversity, and the full spectrum of brands within the company’s ecosystem. The Oyo brand will continue to serve as the highly recognisable, consumer-facing identity for budget travel, a space it has defined and clearly marked its solid impression globally," stated a note from the company.
 
The group’s portfolio spans hotels under brands such as Oyo, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday and Palette. In the vacation homes segment, it operates Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest and Studio Prestige. In the extended stay category, it runs Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the US.
 
"PRISM, in turn, assumes the role of the parent company brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans technology solutions, premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts, besides its core of budget hospitality," the statement added.
 
“The transition to PRISM marks the establishment of a future-ready corporate architecture designed to align our expanding portfolio with our long-term vision,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group chief executive officer at PRISM.
 
According to the company’s provisional quarterly accounts, net profit in Q1 FY26 was estimated at over ₹200 crore, while revenue rose 47 per cent to ₹2,019 crore. Gross booking value reached ₹7,227 crore, a 144 per cent year-on-year increase, as stated in its 2024–25 annual report.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopters

India could be LinkedIn's top market in 2-3 yrs: Country head Pattabiraman

BPCL's ₹1 trn refinery project in Andhra gets EAC nod to prepare ToR

AstraZeneca's lung cancer combination boosted survival in key study

Britannia expects half of its sales from rural markets in next 3-4 yrs: MD

Topics :OYO Hotels & HomesOyoOYO Rooms

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story