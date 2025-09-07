Oyo parent Oravel Stays rebrands to Prism to reflect global portfolio

Oravel Stays, the parent company of Oyo Hotels, on Sunday announced its rebrand to PRISM, a corporate identity designed to reflect its expanded global portfolio and long-term vision.

Founded in 2012 as a budget travel-tech brand, Oyo began by standardising and organising small hotels through technology to provide affordable stays. Since then, the company has scaled into a diversified global hospitality and travel-tech chain, serving more than 100 million customers across over 35 countries.

"The name PRISM represents clarity, diversity, and the full spectrum of brands within the company’s ecosystem. The Oyo brand will continue to serve as the highly recognisable, consumer-facing identity for budget travel, a space it has defined and clearly marked its solid impression globally," stated a note from the company.

The group’s portfolio spans hotels under brands such as Oyo, Motel 6, Townhouse, Sunday and Palette. In the vacation homes segment, it operates Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest and Studio Prestige. In the extended stay category, it runs Studio 6, acquired through G6 Hospitality in the US. "PRISM, in turn, assumes the role of the parent company brand, uniting a diversified ecosystem that spans technology solutions, premium hospitality, extended-stay residences, celebration venues, luxury getaways, and experiential living concepts, besides its core of budget hospitality," the statement added. “The transition to PRISM marks the establishment of a future-ready corporate architecture designed to align our expanding portfolio with our long-term vision,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group chief executive officer at PRISM.