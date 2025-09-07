Home / Companies / News / HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopters

HAL issue clarification after reports of defect in ALH helicopters

HAL stated that the report presents One-sided view with misleading commentary on the orders issued by the Indian Army for a one-time check of ALH helicopters

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL
HAL further stated that ALH Dhruv fleet has logged more than 4.5 lakh hours and has been in service for more than two decades| Image: Wikimedia Commons
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Sunday issued a clarification after a newspaper reported a defect in the Tail Drive Shaft of ALH Helicopters.

HAL stated that the report presents "One-sided view with misleading commentary" on the orders issued by the Indian Army for a one-time check of ALH helicopters.

"This is with reference to articles published in a newspaper on 6th September 2025. The articles, unfortunately, present a one-sided view with misleading commentary. One-Time Check (OTC) is a routine maintenance practice issued subsequent to a defect, in this case, of the Tail Drive Shaft (TDS). HAL is working closely with the Indian Army and has deputed expert teams to ascertain the root cause," HAL stated in a statement.

"HAL reiterates that maintenance aspects are critical to the continued airworthiness of helicopters and emphasises that all maintenance directives must be followed scrupulously," they added.

HAL further stated that ALH Dhruv fleet has logged more than 4.5 lakh hours and has been in service for more than two decades, across the Indian Armed Forces, Coast Guard, and Civil operators.

"It has flown in extreme terrains, from high-altitude Himalayan regions to coastal environments. In the ongoing flood rescue and Cas-Evac operations, the Indian Army also undertook high-risk helicopter rescue operations using ALHs to evacuate stranded civilians and CRPF personnel, which stands as testimony to their trust placed in the platform," they added.

HAL urged not to draw "erroneous conclusions," emphasising the importance of accurate reporting by the media.

"HAL believes that it is important to draw conclusions based on comprehensive information and accurate data. HAL respectfully emphasises the importance of accurate reporting by the media regarding its flagship indigenised platforms and not drawing erroneous conclusions based on selective," they stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India could be LinkedIn's top market in 2-3 yrs: Country head Pattabiraman

BPCL's ₹1 trn refinery project in Andhra gets EAC nod to prepare ToR

Oyo renames parent entity Oravel Stays to Prism to unify global brands

AstraZeneca's lung cancer combination boosted survival in key study

Britannia expects half of its sales from rural markets in next 3-4 yrs: MD

Topics :HAL Hindustan AeronauticsHelicoptersHAL

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story