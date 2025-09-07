BPCL's ₹1 trn refinery project in Andhra gets EAC nod to prepare ToR

A committee under the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change has accorded permission to BPCL to prepare terms of reference (ToR) for its proposed 9 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the minutes of the meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the ministry held on August 29, the project cost would be ₹1.03 trillion with a completion schedule of 42 months.

Total Employment generated will be 3,400 for the Construction Phase (out of which 400 permanent and 3,000 temporary) and 3,750 Operational Phase (out of which 1250 permanent & 2500 temporary), it said.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited is proposing to set up the plant at Chevuru Village, Gudlur Mandal, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District in AP. "EAC found the compliance status and justification satisfactory. After deliberations, the Committee recommended the project proposal for prescribing the following specific ToRs for along with public hearing in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore District, for undertaking a detailed EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) and EMP (Environmental Management Plan) study in addition to the standard ToR applicable for the project," the committee said. The EAC asked the petroleum major to conduct a public hearing and prepare a report with details of proceedings duly signed by the presiding officer, attendance sheets, action plan to address the issues raised during public hearing along with budget allocation and timeline, among others.