OYO parent PRISM announces leadership realignment for global growth

PRISM, the parent company of OYO, on Friday announced a realignment of its top leadership to accelerate global growth across its key markets and strengthen its premiumisation strategy, the company said in a release.

The global travel-tech firm has elevated Ankit Tandon as chief operating officer (COO), PRISM, and chief executive officer (CEO), Europe. Tandon, who currently heads OYO Vacation Homes in Europe, will now oversee business performance and operations across PRISM’s global portfolio, which includes brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, Sunday Hotels, and others.

A graduate of IIT Madras (2003), Tandon has been with PRISM for over a decade after earlier stints at McKinsey & Company, the company said. He will also oversee the United States market, which includes G6 Hospitality.

The company did not disclose the effective date of the leadership changes. Leadership exits and new reporting structure As part of the reshuffle, Gautam Swaroop, who led PRISM’s international business across the US, UK, Latin America, Workspaces, and Traum Ferienwohnungen for the past five years, has stepped down to pursue other technology-led ventures. “Gautam has been a close partner over the last five years, and I have truly enjoyed building our international businesses with him. I am deeply grateful for his leadership in shaping OYO USA, G6, Traum, and our PropTech initiatives,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO, PRISM.

“Gautam will continue to advise me and the PRISM leadership team, and I wish him the very best in his next chapter. I am equally excited to see Ankit, Varun, Shreerang, and Shirish take on expanded roles and help us accelerate global growth with sharper execution and an even stronger focus on customers,” Agarwal added. Reshuffle aligns with IPO and premiumisation plans The leadership realignment comes as PRISM — formerly Oravel Stays — is said to be preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) and repositioning itself as a premium stay company. The company recently adopted the PRISM brand to reflect its expanded global focus.

Tandon will continue to lead PRISM’s Vacation Homes business, including recent additions such as CheckMyGuest (France) and MadeComfy (Australia). Expanded roles across regions Under the new structure, Puneet Yadav, UK country head, will report to Tandon, while Sonal Sinha, CEO, G6 Hospitality, based in Dallas, will work closely with both Tandon and Agarwal. Varun Jain, currently COO for OYO’s India business, will take over as COO for Asia, managing operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East (SEAME), as well as overseeing Traum Ferienwohnungen, PRISM’s listings business in Germany. Shreerang Godbole will continue as chief service officer, PRISM, while also leading operations at DanCenter and integrating MadeComfy in Australia.