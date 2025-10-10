Truhome Finance secures ₹417 cr fresh capital infusion from Warburg Pincus

Truhome Finance (formerly known as Shriram Housing Finance) on Friday said it has received a fresh capital infusion of Rs 417 crore from its majority shareholder, US-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

As the company recently crossed the Rs 20,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) milestone in September 2025, this investment strengthens the company's balance sheet and supports its next phase of expansion, Truhome Finance said in a regulatory filing.

With this capital infusion, Truhome's net worth now exceeds Rs 4,000 crore, it said.

Warburg acquired the company in December 2024, and following this round, their shareholding in the company now stands at 98.59 per cent, it said.

Over the past two years, it said, Truhome has doubled its AUM from Rs 10,000 crore in August 2024 to Rs 20,000 crore in September 2025. The company has expanded its network to 200 branches with a dedicated team of nearly 5,000 employees serving customers across India, it said. Truhome Finance MD and CEO Ravi Subramanian said this capital infusion will help expand the business and support the growth plans for the next financial year. "It shows Warburg's continued confidence in the company's long-term strategy and growth potential. Reaching the Rs 20,000 crore within a year of acquisition demonstrates our strong business fundamentals and the unwavering commitment of our employees and customers who made this growth possible," he said.