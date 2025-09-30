Ozempic gets CDSCO approval, Novo Nordisk set for India launch soon

The race for a piece of India’s growing obesity market is set to intensify with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) granting Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk market approval for its blockbuster diabetes drug Ozempic.

The approval for the injectable semaglutide-based solution was accorded on September 26, 2025, according to CDSCO’s website. While no launch timeline has been given, people in the know told Business Standard the drug is expected to be introduced soon.

Experts suggest that Ozempic’s entry will boost India’s anti-obesity market, estimated at Rs 752 crore. Of this, semaglutide accounts for Rs 426 crore worth of sales.

Vikrant Shrotriya, managing director at Novo Nordisk India, said that with Ozempic’s launch, the company will complete its semaglutide portfolio in India, providing a range of treatments to address diverse patient needs. Ozempic is a once-a-week injectable GLP-1 agonist used to treat type-2 diabetes. It has found significant demand globally for its benefits in patients with obesity and weight management issues. With the world’s third-highest population of people living with overweight and obesity, India is emerging as a major market for weight-loss treatments. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research-INDIAB study, the country has 254 million people with generalised obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity.

Currently, India has two other officially available forms of semaglutide — Rybelsus (oral) and Wegovy (injectable) — both manufactured and marketed by Novo Nordisk. Rybelsus is specifically approved to treat type-2 diabetes, while Wegovy was launched for weight management in June. The other obesity-management drug available in India is US-based Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide). Both Mounjaro and Wegovy have seen strong sales since launch. Mounjaro recorded Rs 154 crore in sales since March 2025, while Wegovy generated Rs 19 crore in only three months, according to Pharmarack. While Novo Nordisk did not respond to queries on pricing, experts expect it to be similar to Wegovy, which is priced between Rs 17,345 and Rs 26,050 per month across five dosage forms.

Calling India a key market, Shrotriya said, “The company is dedicated to improving access and affordability so that more patients can benefit from our therapies and achieve better health outcomes.” The launch of Ozempic also comes ahead of Novo Nordisk’s patent expiry for semaglutide in March next year, which is expected to unleash a wave of generic versions from Indian drugmakers such as Dr Reddy’s, Cipla, and Sun Pharma. “There are more than 14 anti-obesity drugs in the pipeline,” said Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack. Experts caution, however, that Ozempic is not a magic solution. Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, and digestive discomfort, particularly at the start of treatment. Rare but serious risks include pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, and, in some cases, worsening of certain thyroid conditions.