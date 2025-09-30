Home / Companies / News / TVS SCS North America targets $500 mn revenue, opens Iowa facility

TVS Supply Chain Solutions' North America unit aims for $500 million revenue, growing at 20 per cent CAGR, with a new 225,000 sq ft facility in Iowa expanding its US footprint

TVS Supply Chain
The new facility will enhance TVS SCS’ capability to deliver manufacturing support services such as value-added assembly, kitting, sequencing, and just-in-time delivery. | Photo: Twitter @TVSSCS
BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a global leader in supply chain management and one of the largest and fastest-growing integrated providers in India, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS SCS North America, aspires to become a $500 million revenue business.
 
This will be achieved by building on a sustained 20 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past four years and maintaining strong momentum in the region. The company also announced the inauguration of its new 225,000-square-foot build-to-suit facility in Waterloo, Iowa. The state-of-the-art facility expands TVS SCS’ footprint in the US Midwest and strengthens its ability to serve local manufacturers and key clients.
 
The new facility will enhance TVS SCS’ capability to deliver manufacturing support services such as value-added assembly, kitting, sequencing, and just-in-time delivery.
 
“Our new facility in Iowa embodies the future of supply chain management,” said Ravi Viswanathan, managing director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions. “With 95 per cent of its capacity already committed, the facility is a testament to the strong demand for our services and the trust our clients place in our capabilities. Equipped with advanced automation and robotic technology, this facility is designed to maximise operational efficiency, reduce lead times, and deliver unparalleled service quality. These advanced technologies enable us to serve our clients’ evolving needs with agility and precision, positioning us to achieve faster and stronger growth in the US market,” he added.
 
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, who recognised the facility as a key advancement in strengthening Iowa’s role as a vital hub for manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain innovation.
 
“We are committed to further expanding our presence in the US and investing in state-of-the-art facilities to better serve our clients,” said Richard Vieites, chief executive officer of North America and Europe, TVS Supply Chain Solutions.
 
He added, “Our future plans include continued growth in strategic locations, enhancing our technological capabilities, and fostering strong partnerships to drive innovation in supply chain management.”
 
This new facility is the second TVS SCS location in the state and features 6,800 square feet of office space, a drivers’ lounge, 30 loading dock doors, and two drive-in doors. TVS SCS is also building another 225,000-square-foot facility in the region, scheduled to go live next quarter. The company’s first facility in the state is located in Iowa City.
 

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

