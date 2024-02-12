Home / Companies / News / SWRE places orders with Nextracker for solar trackers for Gujarat projects

SWRE places orders with Nextracker for solar trackers for Gujarat projects

SWRE is implementing solar projects at NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's (NTPCREL) solar park in Khavda, Rann of Kutch, a company statement said

SWRE is a global leader in EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions with a total portfolio of over 17.5 GW
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 8:42 PM IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (SWRE) on Monday said it has placed orders with US-based Nextracker for supply of solar trackers for projects in Gujarat.

SWRE is implementing solar projects at NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd's (NTPCREL) solar park in Khavda, Rann of Kutch, a company statement said.

"Nextracker has been selected for repeat order. Nextracker was selected to supply its flagship solar trackers for phase two (1.5 GW) and phase three (375 MW) solar projects at NTPCREL's solar park," SWRE said.

With this order, SWRE and Nextracker have surpassed over 5 gigawatts of collaborative solar power generation projects globally.

"Achieving over 5 GW together in seven countries is testament to the strength of our collaboration and a shared commitment to accelerating the world's transition to clean energy," Nextracker founder and CEO, Dan Shugar, said.

SWRE is a global leader in EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions with a total portfolio of over 17.5 GW.

The company did not provide any further details.

Nasdaq-listed Nextracker is one of the leading providers of intelligent, integrated solar trackers and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. PTI ABI ABI ANU


Topics :Sterling and Wilsonsolar energysolar power

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 8:42 PM IST

