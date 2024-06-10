Home / Companies / News / Paytm cuts jobs as part of restructuring, facilitates outplacement support

Paytm cuts jobs as part of restructuring, facilitates outplacement support

Paytm's sales employee headcount in March 2024 quarter dropped by about 3,500 to 36,521 personnel on a quarter-on-quarter basis

Paytm
Paytm(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of Paytm brand, is laying off an undisclosed number of employees and claimed that it is providing outplacement support for their smooth transition, according to a company statement.

Paytm's sales employee headcount in March 2024 quarter dropped by about 3,500 to 36,521 personnel on a quarter-on-quarter basis, mainly due the impact of the Reserve Bank of India's ban on services of Paytm Payments Bank.

"One97 Communications Limited (OCL) is providing outplacement support to employees which have resigned as a part of the restructuring efforts by the company.

"The company's human resource teams are actively collaborating with over 30 companies that are currently hiring, and providing assistance to employees who have opted to share their information, facilitating their immediate outplacement," the company said on Monday.

Paytm, however, did not not disclose the number of employees impacted by the restructuring.

"Paytm is also disbursing bonuses which were due to employees, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process," the statement said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had barred Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), an associate of Paytm, from accepting deposits, credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, and FASTags, keeping in view the interest of customers, including merchants from March 15 onwards.

Paytm has reported widening of loss to Rs 550 crore in January-March 2024, following the ban imposed by RBI on transactions related to its payments bank.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 167.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

"As part of its FY24 earnings release, One97 Communications stated that it will be pruning its non-core business lines, and will continue its efforts to maintain a leaner organisation structure through AI-led interventions. The company has been actively working towards driving profitability, in line with its guidance," the statement said.

Topics :PaytmPaytm MoneyPaytm largest UPIlayoffPaytm for business

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

