Paytm's wholly-owned Singapore unit approves stake sale in PayPay

One97 Communications, the company that operates the Paytm brand, on Friday announced that its wholly-owned Singapore entity has approved the stake sale in the Japanese fintech company PayPay.The value of the deal is reportedly pegged at $250 million, although the company did not voluntarily disclose the deal size on the exchanges.“We wish to clarify that we have been informed by One97 Communications Singapore Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (‘Paytm Singapore’) at 12:49 p.m. (IST), that its Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, i.e., December 6, 2024, approved the sale of Stock Acquisition Rights (SARs) in PayPay Corporation, Japan,” the company said in a statement to the exchanges.The company did not respond to Business Standard’s query requesting a comment on the development until press time.The Paytm stock hit a 52-week high during intraday trading, with its share price touching Rs 990.9 per share. The stock price closed at Rs 975.8 per share, up 2 per cent.The company’s filing also stated that this transaction would increase the consolidated cash balance of the company by the sale consideration to be received by Paytm Singapore.Carrying value refers to the measurement of the value of a company’s investments or assets.During its June earnings call (Q1FY25) with analysts, Paytm Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Madhur Deora stated that the carrying value of the firm’s stock acquisition rights in PayPay was pegged at Rs 2,000 crore ($250 million).PayPay is a payments services company based in Japan. It is a joint venture between SoftBank and Yahoo Japan, with Paytm as a technology partner. The company was founded in June 2018.At an event in Mumbai last week, Paytm Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the Japanese company held a 65 per cent market share on the customer side and a 75 per cent share on the merchant side.The announcement of the approval of the stake sale comes months after the company sold its entertainment ticketing business to food aggregator Zomato for Rs 2,048 crore.The sale of non-core businesses aligns with the company’s strategy to divest these assets and focus on its core business of payments and distribution of financial services.This focus on core businesses comes as the firm navigates regulatory challenges, the latest being the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) action on its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank.In October, Paytm received approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to start onboarding new users after a nearly 10-month embargo that had restricted the firm from signing new users onto the platform.In the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) space, the company operates as the third-largest third-party application provider (TPAP) with a market share of around 7 per cent.