Various product categories available via Flipkart Minutes during EOSS sale

E-commerce firm Flipkart has announced its ‘End of Season Sale’ (EOSS) event, beginning December 7, 2024.Flipkart is offering delivery of various product categories during its ‘End of Season Sale’ (EOSS) via Flipkart Minutes, the company’s quick commerce service. It provides delivery of products like groceries, electronics, and smartphones within 8–16 minutes.EOSS will witness participation from brands and sellers, making over 10 lakh styles available to millions of customers across India. New on-app experiences have set the stage for the most engaging EOSS to date, with an enhanced focus on Gen Z shoppers from both an experience and offering perspective. The week-long event will feature a revamped Flipkart app interface, expanded product collections, a new immersive video-forward destination called ‘Play’, Video Commerce experiences, and a wide array of irresistible deals.With an enhanced focus on speed in delivery, over 50 product categories will be available for quick delivery via Flipkart Minutes. With a focus on ecosystem empowerment, the last-mile delivery workforce will have the opportunity to earn an additional source of income, courtesy of the increased scale of orders during EOSS.Pallavi Saxena, Senior Director, Flipkart Fashion, said that with every new edition, Flipkart’s End of Season Sale becomes a larger event for fashion and trends for millions of customers across India.“Fashion enables us to express ourselves in very unique ways, and we are currently focusing on making Flipkart Fashion the chosen destination for Gen Z,” said Saxena. “This year, enhanced features are set to give existing shoppers a new reason to visit the app every day, while onboarding new customers. With a wider range of the latest fashion, footwear, and accessories, supported by cutting-edge technology, we will continue to elevate the shopping experience for every customer.”Flipkart will enable customers to access various bank offers (Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards) during the EOSS.In a bid to gain a first-mover edge, Myntra this week announced the launch of ‘M-Now’, which will enable shoppers to receive their orders in about 30 minutes. This quick-commerce offering will initially be available in Bengaluru and will be expanded to more cities later.Already applicable on a wide collection of 10,000 styles across fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, the one-of-its-kind expedited delivery feature is slated to be scaled to over 1 lakh styles in the next 3-4 months. With this, Myntra is now among the first vertical players of scale globally to start delivering fashion at hyper speed.As consumer preferences shift towards the convenience of last-minute grocery deliveries, quick-commerce companies are outpacing traditional retailers, with 46 per cent of consumers surveyed reporting a cut in purchases from kirana shops, a report has said.The quick-commerce market size is expected to reach $40 billion by 2030, a jump from $6.1 billion in 2024, according to the report by Datum Intelligence.Quick commerce refers to the delivery of consumer items in 10-30 minutes. Zomato-owned Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes are among the top quick-commerce platforms in India.