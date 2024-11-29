LIC, BSE, Angel One, Adani shares soar up to 9% on F&O entry; Nykaa dips 2%
It was a mixed debut for the new 45 entrants in the derivatives segment as 50 per cent of the shares traded with losses in intra-day deals on the NSE.SI Reporter Mumbai
Nearly 50 per cent of the newly introduced stocks in the futures & options (F&O) segment today were seen trading with a positive bias on the NSE.
Stocks traded in the F&O segment tend to attract higher trading activity, and also considered as possible eligible candidates for index inclusions on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange). That apart, stocks traded in F&O also provide hedging options for the investor.
On Friday, post debut in the F&O segment, shares of Adani group companies were among the top gainers within the new 45 additions. Adani Green
, Adani Energy Solutions
and Adani Total Gas
surged in the range of 6 - 9 per cent each.
Shares of Adani group were in demand after Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company
(IHC), one of the largest sovereign funds that manage assets close to $100 billion, reaffirmed its support to the Adani Group, in the backdrop of US SEC levied charges.
Further, Japan's biggest banks
too planned to maintain ties to billionaire Gautam Adani despite the US bribery charges, even as other global firms including Barclays Plc were said to be reassessing their exposure to the Indian conglomerate.
Among other new entrants, LIC India rallied nearly 4 per cent. CDSL, Computer Age Management, NCC, APL Apollo Tubes, BSE, Angel One and Jio Financial Services were the other prominent gainers - up 2 - 3 per cent each.
On the other hand, Poonawala Fincorp was the major loser - down nearly 4 per cent. It was followed by Max Healthcare, Nykaa, NHPC and IRFC - down 2 - 3 per cent each.
The NSE had announced the list of the new inclusions on November 13, 2024. In the past two weeks, 37 out of these 45 stocks logged net gains as of Thursday (November 28, 2024) post the NSE list announcement.
Paytm was the major gainer - as the stock soared over 23 per cent during this period. The stock was followed by Adani Total Gas and PB Fintech (PolicyBazaar) - up 18 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.
Among others, SJVN, HUDCO, CDSL, Varun Beverages, Zomato, KEI Industries, IRB Infra, Angel One, HFCL, Prestige Industries and IRFC rallied in the range of 10 - 13 per cent.
Another 14 stocks including the likes of CG Power, Jio Financial Services, NHPC, YES Bank, Macrotech Developers, Kalyan Jewellers, Oil India and Tata Elxsi also gained more than 5 per cent each in the run-up to today's F&O entry.
On the flip side, out of the 8 stocks that ended with net losses in the last two weeks include the Adani twins - Adani Green and Adani Energy Solutions - down 26 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively.
That apart, Jindal Stainless (down 19 per cent) and JSW Energy were the other notable losers.