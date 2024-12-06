GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo secures certification of CTPAT from US CPB

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo on Friday announced that it has secured the prestigious Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) certification.

CTPAT, a voluntary program led by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), is designed to strengthen the security of international trade by establishing a partnership between U.S. Customs and the trade community.

A press release from GMR said this achievement underscores GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo's (GHAC) commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security in its operations and enhancing the security of the global supply chain, Pradeep Panicker, CEO GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said The certification from CTPAT is a significant milestone for GHAC. This certification not only strengthens our security framework but also reinforces our commitment to provide world-class cargo services that meet the highest global standards. We look forward to continuing our work in creating a safe and efficient air cargo environment for our customers and partners.

This certification will not only bolster GHAC's security measures but also make it a preferred partner for clients prioritising security, efficiency, and compliance in their supply chain operations, the release said.

This certification recognizes companies that have implemented stringent security practices and procedures to safeguard the supply chain against terrorism and other threats. CTPAT-certified partners work with CBP to identify and address security vulnerabilities, implementing best practices in supply chain security.