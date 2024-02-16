Home / Companies / News / Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank from Paytm Payments Bank

Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank from Paytm Payments Bank

The RBI has advised customers and merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Fintech firm One97 Communications -- owner of the brand Paytm -- has shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank from Paytm Payments Bank.

The move will allow continuity of Paytm QR, Soundbox, card machine after the March 15 set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as per a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The RBI has advised customers and merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15, giving 15 more days to the beleaguered entity to close most of its operations, including deposit and credit transactions.

"The company has also shifted its nodal account to Axis Bank (by opening an escrow account) to continue seamless merchant settlements as before.

"This arrangement is expected to seamlessly replace the nodal account that OCL was using with Paytm Payments Bank. Paytm Payment Services Ltd (PPSL), OCL's wholly owned subsidiary has already been using the Axis Bank services since its inception," Paytm said in a filing.

The nodal account of Paytm is like a master account in which all its customers, merchant transactions are settled.

The RBI in the list of FAQs has clarified that Paytm QR code, Paytm Soundbox or Paytm POS terminal will continue to work after March 15 if it is linked to other banks instead of PPBL.

"We are committed to providing seamless service to our merchant partners, with focus on compliance and regulatory guidelines. We assure our users that the Paytm app, and our pioneering devices like Paytm QR, Soundbox, Card Machine will continue to work as always.

"The shift of the nodal account to Axis Bank (by opening an Escrow Account) will ensure seamless merchant settlements as before. We strive to continue to empower Indians, contributing significantly to the country's financial inclusion journey," a Paytm spokesperson said.

The RBI has advised PPBL customers to obtain a fresh QR code linked to an account with another bank or wallet to receive payments after March 15.

"You may also change your bank account details (in which you receive payments) through your service provider," Paytm management had said earlier this month.

Paytm will also work with other banks to change the virtual payment address linked to PPBL that merchants use for accepting transactions, so that there is no disruption in their transactions after the RBI set a deadline.

Also Read

Paytm's CEO says there would be no layoffs, working with RBI: Report

RBI to meet NHAI, NPCI to discuss rescue plan for Paytm PB users: Report

Jio Financial Services, HDFC Bank frontrunners to buy Paytm's wallets biz

Does your MF scheme hold Paytm? Top 5 MF schemes with the highest holding

Paytm Payments Bank and RBI ban: What went wrong and the story so far

Royal Enfield partners with K-Rides Motosiklet to enter Turkiye market

Tata Power gets LoI to develop Jalpura Khurja power transmission project

LIC gets tax refund of Rs 21,740 crore from Income Tax department

LIC employee unions refuse 14% salary hike offer by management

Delhi HC refuses to hear pleas over CCI's inaction in Google billing case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :PaytmPaytm Payments BankAxis BankRBIbank accounts

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story