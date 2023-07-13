Home / Companies / News / PepsiCo sees high single-digit organic revenue growth in June quarter

PepsiCo sees high single-digit organic revenue growth in June quarter

Volumes declined in foods and it reporte low-single digit growth in beverages

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

PepsiCo witnessed high single-digit organic revenue growth and share gain in India across foods and beverages, but its volumes declined in foods and witnessed a low-single digit growth in beverages in the second quarter ended June 17.

In its release, the company said, "Our developing and emerging markets remained resilient and delivered double-digit organic revenue growth.” The management added, India and China delivered high-single digit organic revenue growth in the second quarter. In the AMESA region, PepsiCo said that its convenient foods unit volume declined 6 per cent in the quarter ended June 17, primarily reflecting a double-digit decline in South Africa, which was partially offset by double-digit growth in the Middle East and mid-single-digit growth in Pakistan. It added that India experienced a mid-single-digit decline.In the 24 weeks ended June 17, its convenient food volume in AMESA declined 7 per cent and India witnessed mid-single-digit decline.

Its beverage volume also declined 3 per cent in the second quarter, which reflected a double-digit decline in Pakistan and a mid-single digit decline in Nigeria. It also said that it was partially offset by low-single digit growth in the Middle East and India. 
However, its beverage volume grew 2 per cent in the 24 weeks ended June 17 primarily reflecting double-digit growth in India and mid-single-digit growth in the Middle East.

On a year-to-date basis, the management said, “Year-to-date, we gained savory snack share in many of our international markets, including China, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Netherlands, South Africa, Belgium, and Pakistan, and for beverages, we gained market share in Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, India, Egypt, and Nigeria.”

Also Read

PepsiCo India records double-digit organic revenue growth in 2022

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

PepsiCo India introduces Pepsi Black bottles made of 100% recycled plastic

PepsiCo Foundation, CARE bring global women farmer programme to Bengal

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Patanjali Foods' OFS oversubscribed 1.8x; firm rules out greenshoe option

Tesla battery supplier Panasonic in talks to set up plant in India

LTI Mindtree replaces HDFC in benchmark Nifty; JSW Steel added to Sensex

Results preview: OMCs to ride the low crude oil gravy train in Q1

Disney extends CEO Bob Iger's contract two more years through 2026

Topics :PepsiCo result

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story