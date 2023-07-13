Home / Companies / News / Disney extends CEO Bob Iger's contract two more years through 2026

Disney extends CEO Bob Iger's contract two more years through 2026

Bob Iger will remain as CEO of The Walt Disney Co through the end of 2026, agreeing to a two-year contract extension

AP Washington
Walt Disney Co (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 10:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bob Iger will remain as CEO of The Walt Disney Co. through the end of 2026, agreeing to a two-year contract extension that will give the entertainment and theme park company some breathing room to find his successor.

Shares climbed before the market open on Thursday.

Iger rejoined Disney as CEO in November, taking over control of the company from Bob Chapek. He had previously served as CEO and chairman from 2005 to 2020 and then as executive chairman and chairman through 2021.

Chapek's short tenure was met by much criticism, particularly from Disney park loyalists who openly criticised Chapek on social media.

The perception among many fans was that Chapek had a business first, customer last mentality.

Iger wasted no time once back in the CEO role, making one of his priorities reconnecting with the Disney theme park die-hards and restoring their faith in the brand.

Because I want to ensure Disney is strongly positioned when my successor takes the helm, I have agreed to the board's request to remain CEO for an additional two years. The importance of the succession process cannot be overstated, and as the board continues to evaluate a highly qualified slate of internal and external candidates, I remain intensely focused on a successful transition, Iger said in a statement.

Iger's has attempted to protect Disney World's theme park district from a takeover by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Disney sued DeSantis in late April, alleging the governor waged a targeted campaign of government retaliation after the company opposed a law critics call Don't Say Gay.

Last month attorneys for DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a revamped board that governs Disney World asked a judge to dismiss the federal lawsuit.

Disney's board gave Iger their full support, voting unanimously to extend his contract.

Bob has once again set Disney on the right strategic path for ongoing value creation, and to ensure the successful completion of this transformation while also allowing ample time to position a new CEO for long-term success, the board determined it is in the best interest of shareholders to extend his tenure, and he has agreed to our request to remain Chief Executive Officer through the end of 2026, Chairman Mark Parker said in a statement.

Also Read

Disney poised to eliminate thousands of jobs next week to cut annual costs

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

Disney+ loses 4 million subscribers as fresh layoff round approaches

Paytm signs MoU with Goa for electricity, water, municipal tax payments

Patanjali's OFS for non-retail investors oversubscribed 2 times on Day 1

Zomato temporarily halts new consumer onboarding on UPI payments app

Kia India crosses 1mn production mark; to start bookings for new Seltos

Jubilant FoodWorks to invest Rs 750 cr in FY23 towards capital expenditure

Topics :disneyWalt Disney

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story