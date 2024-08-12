Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pernod India counsel resigns for Google amid antitrust, criminal probes

Bijoya Roy was part of Pernod India's leadership team and also led its compliance division

Bijoya Roy
Bijoya Roy, will join Google in November as its top India counsel.
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Pernod Ricard's legal head in India has resigned, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, a key departure at a time when the French liquor giant faces many legal and regulatory headaches in the critical Indian market.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the official, Bijoya Roy, will join Google in November as its top India counsel, with the US tech giant confronting several antitrust investigations of its own.

Roy, who joined Pernod in 2021, declined to comment. Google and Pernod did not respond to queries from Reuters.

Roy was part of Pernod India's leadership team and also led its compliance division.

India accounts for a tenth of Pernod's group sales. Euromonitor estimates that Pernod, the purveyor of brands such as Chivas and Absolut, has market share of 16 per cent by volume in the $35-billion spirits market.

During Roy's tenure, Pernod has faced several investigations and legal cases, including a $250-million tax demand following accusations of undervaluation of imports, which it is contesting.

In the capital, New Delhi, Pernod faces criminal proceedings on accusations of gaining market share by asking city retailers to stock more of its goods in return for helping them secure loans to bid for store licences.

Pernod, which has denied wrongdoing, is now prohibited from selling its liquor products in the city.

The French drinks group also faces two antitrust cases in India, but has said it is committed to complying with domestic law.

 

 

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

