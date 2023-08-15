Phi Capital exits Minda Corp, sells stake to institutional investors

Yet another fund has exited its investment in India to take advantage of a buoyant stock market. Phi Capital Growth Fund-I (PCGF-I) has sold its entire stake in Minda Corporation to a consortium of institutional investors.

Phi Capital realised a net consideration of Rs 329 crore ($40 million) at a trailing EV/EBITDA (enterprise valuation to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) multiple of 15.5 times, said a banking source.

Phi Capital had initially invested Rs 83 crore as primary funding, as per guidelines by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Phi Capital is run by a team of business transformation experts who started with the turnaround of the iconic Royal Enfield motorcycle in 2005.

The investment in Minda Corporation resulted in a multiple of invested capital of four times and an internal rate of return of approximately 69 per cent. Investors' recognition of Minda's operational performance and future outlook facilitated a curated stake sale to high-quality institutional investors, bankers said.

The proceeds of the sale will be distributed to investors in the coming weeks, propelling the fund's DPI (Distribution to Paid-in Capital) beyond 0.9 times. This exit marks Phi Capital's second such sale after a previous partial exit in Krsnaa Diagnostics.