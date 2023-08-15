Home / Companies / News / Phi Capital exits Minda Corp, sells stake to institutional investors

Phi Capital exits Minda Corp, sells stake to institutional investors

Fund realises net consideration of Rs 329 cr at a trailing EV/EBITDA

BS Reporter Mumbai
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Yet another fund has exited its investment in India to take advantage of a buoyant stock market. Phi Capital Growth Fund-I (PCGF-I) has sold its entire stake in Minda Corporation to a consortium of institutional investors.

Phi Capital realised a net consideration of Rs 329 crore ($40 million) at a trailing EV/EBITDA (enterprise valuation to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) multiple of 15.5 times, said a banking source.

Phi Capital had initially invested Rs 83 crore as primary funding, as per guidelines by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Phi Capital is run by a team of business transformation experts who started with the turnaround of the iconic Royal Enfield motorcycle in 2005.

The investment in Minda Corporation resulted in a multiple of invested capital of four times and an internal rate of return of approximately 69 per cent. Investors' recognition of Minda's operational performance and future outlook facilitated a curated stake sale to high-quality institutional investors, bankers said.

The proceeds of the sale will be distributed to investors in the coming weeks, propelling the fund's DPI (Distribution to Paid-in Capital) beyond 0.9 times. This exit marks Phi Capital's second such sale after a previous partial exit in Krsnaa Diagnostics.

Also Read

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

Foxconn spends more to accelerate global migration as China falters

The family and the feud: Trouble brews in the Raunaq Singh family

Adani Group agrees to buy remaining stake in Quintillion Business Media

Sunil Munjal to exit Hero MotoCorp as part of family agreement in 2016

Deloitte exit triggers sell-off in Adani stocks; m-cap down by Rs 25k cr

Topics :Minda Corporationstock market listingstock market investingMinda Industries

First Published: Aug 15 2023 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messages

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story