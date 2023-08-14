Home / Companies / News / The family and the feud: Trouble brews in the Raunaq Singh family

The family and the feud: Trouble brews in the Raunaq Singh family

Sachit Kanwar moves court against father Surinder over settlement

Manojit SahaSohini Das Mumbai
Premium
Surinder Paul Kanwar

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Issues have surfaced in the family-held businesses of entrepreneur Raunaq Singh’s younger son, Surinder Paul Kanwar, over a family settlement dispute.

For over a decade, Surinder Kanwar and his sons, Sameer Kanwar and Sachit Kanwar, have been managing and operating the listed companies Bharat Gears and Raunaq EPC International.

On Monday, Bharat Gears issued a notification to the exchanges, stating that the company had received a memorandum of family settlement from Sameer Kanwar. However, this memorandum is being disputed by his father (Surinder Kanwar). The matter is sub judice, and the next hearing is scheduled for December 13, 2023.

“…this is to inform you that the company has received from Sameer Kanwar a photocopy of the purported memorandum of family settlement dated April 13, 2012, entered into among family members of Surinder Paul Kanwar, comprising Sameer Kanwar, his brother Sachit Kanwar, his father Surinder Paul Kanwar, and various other unlisted entities as confirming parties,” the notification stated.

The Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Bharat Gears, Surinder Kanwar, has contested the family settlement, as mentioned in the notification. However, it also clarified that Bharat Gears is not a party to the case. Sameer Kanwar serves as the joint MD of Bharat Gears.

Bharat Gears’ response is in reference to a case filed by Sachit Kanwar at the Delhi High Court. The case seeks the court’s intervention for the effective enforcement of the family settlement that was established in 2012. The matter is currently undergoing fast-track mediation with a mediator.

A source revealed that the family settlement was forged in 2012 between Surinder Kanwar and his sons. Based on this settlement, which is disputed by the senior Kanwar, the sons have been actively involved in managing their respective businesses. This involvement was under the understanding that ownership of the businesses and certain related properties would eventually be transferred at an appropriate time.

“The terms of these transfers are clearly laid out in the family settlement. Some transactions that the sons claim are part of the family settlement have already been carried out,” said a source familiar with the situation.

According to sources, trouble began when Surinder Kanwar, who was in his sixties at the time, married British and Canadian citizen Pawania Handa in 2014. Issues arose between Handa and the sons at a personal level. Allegedly, Handa’s interventions in the different businesses and household establishments deviated from the terms clearly outlined in the settlement.

Over time, the sons discovered that their father had revised the distribution of the family’s assets through a new Will. Although the sons were unaware of this new Will, they learned that they had been completely disinherited and that Surinder Kanwar’s new wife would inherit everything.

With the belief that, under the Indian legal system, a formal family settlement cannot be overridden by a subsequent Will, the sons moved court. They are hopeful that the mediation process will conclude in accordance with the terms outlined in the family settlement.

Sachit Kanwar and Sameer Kanwar declined to comment on the story, citing the ongoing legal proceedings. Surinder Kanwar did not respond to text messages seeking his comment.

This family had experienced a similar dispute in the past when Omkar Singh Kanwar of Apollo Tyres challenged Raunaq Singh. During that time, son Kanwar was the prevailing party.

Shares of Bharat Gears, which has a market capitalisation of Rs 187.64 crore, closed 1.33 per cent higher on Monday, ending the day at Rs 122.2 per share.



Also Read

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Institutional shareholders vote against reappointment of Bharat Forge MD

Assam's latest Vande Bharat Express: Train timing, tickets prices, and more

Vande Bharat trains save passengers one hour on journeys, cost 52% more

Foxconn's Bharat FIH rolls back plan to raise Rs 5,000 cr via IPO: Report

Adani Group agrees to buy remaining stake in Quintillion Business Media

Sunil Munjal to exit Hero MotoCorp as part of family agreement in 2016

Deloitte exit triggers sell-off in Adani stocks; m-cap down by Rs 25k cr

Foxconn's business in India hits $10 billion, to bet $2 billion more

Sebi bars Punit Goenka from holding key post in Zee-Sony merged entity

Topics :claim settlement

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story