Home / Companies / News / PhysicsWallah expands to 4.46 mn paid users in FY25, up 153% from FY23

PhysicsWallah expands to 4.46 mn paid users in FY25, up 153% from FY23

In FY25, the platform recorded 4.13 million unique transacting users on its online channel and expanded its offerings to 13 education categories

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech
PhysicsWallah was initially launched with free courses on YouTube and now operates a multi-channel ecosystem. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Education platform PhysicsWallah, which is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO), has grown 153.4 per cent in the number of paid users to 4.46 million in FY25, compared to 1.76 million in FY23, the company said.
 
In FY25, the platform recorded 4.13 million unique transacting users on its online channel and expanded its offerings to 13 education categories, reflecting growth in both scale and reach.
 
As of July 15, 2025, the company’s flagship YouTube channel, Physics Wallah – Alakh Pandey, had 13.7 million subscribers. Collectively, PhysicsWallah’s digital presence rose to 98.8 million subscribers across 207 YouTube channels by June 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.8 per cent between FY23 and FY25.
 
PhysicsWallah was initially launched with free courses on YouTube and now operates a multi-channel ecosystem that includes online platforms, tech-enabled offline centres, and hybrid two-teacher classrooms.
 
The company’s average collection per online user (ACPU) rose to Rs 3,682.79 in FY25. Its daily active users surged from 0.93 million in FY23 to 2.70 million in FY25, while average student engagement time climbed from 93 minutes to 111 minutes during the same period.
 
As of March 2025, PhysicsWallah operated 198 physical centres across 109 cities in India and the Middle East. The company’s 14 dedicated apps recorded a cumulative 64.5 million downloads by March 2025.
 
Going forward, the company is diversifying into professional skills development and upskilling courses. With apps such as PW MedEd (for NEET PG), PW Curious Jr. (for early learners), and Utkarsh (for government exams), it is expanding across the education lifecycle.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zoho forays into hardware; to launch PoS, QR devices and sound boxes

Mercedes clocks best ever Navaratri with retail sales of 2,500 cars

LTIMindtree wins its largest-ever deal; sources peg size at $580 million

Hinduja Group firm IIHL Mauritius acquires 100% stake in Sterling Bank

M&M cuts Bolero prices below ₹10 lakh, ramps up production capacity

Topics :EdTechinitial public offering IPOcoaching

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story