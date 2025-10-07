PhysicsWallah expands to 4.46 mn paid users in FY25, up 153% from FY23

Education platform PhysicsWallah, which is eyeing an initial public offering (IPO), has grown 153.4 per cent in the number of paid users to 4.46 million in FY25, compared to 1.76 million in FY23, the company said.

In FY25, the platform recorded 4.13 million unique transacting users on its online channel and expanded its offerings to 13 education categories, reflecting growth in both scale and reach.

As of July 15, 2025, the company’s flagship YouTube channel, Physics Wallah – Alakh Pandey, had 13.7 million subscribers. Collectively, PhysicsWallah’s digital presence rose to 98.8 million subscribers across 207 YouTube channels by June 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.8 per cent between FY23 and FY25.

PhysicsWallah was initially launched with free courses on YouTube and now operates a multi-channel ecosystem that includes online platforms, tech-enabled offline centres, and hybrid two-teacher classrooms. The company’s average collection per online user (ACPU) rose to Rs 3,682.79 in FY25. Its daily active users surged from 0.93 million in FY23 to 2.70 million in FY25, while average student engagement time climbed from 93 minutes to 111 minutes during the same period. As of March 2025, PhysicsWallah operated 198 physical centres across 109 cities in India and the Middle East. The company’s 14 dedicated apps recorded a cumulative 64.5 million downloads by March 2025.