LTIMindtree wins its largest-ever deal; sources peg size at $580 million

Indian IT services company LTIMindtree announced on Monday that it had won its largest-ever deal, with two sources aware of the matter pegging the size at $580 million.

The sixth largest software services exporter in India said the deal was with a leading global media and entertainment company, but did not disclose the name of the client.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the size of the deal or the name of the client.

The deal comes at a time when India's $283-billion IT sector is facing macroeconomic uncertainties, tariff-related risks and changes in U.S. immigration policy. India's IT companies will report their numbers for the September quarter starting Thursday, and analysts expect muted results.