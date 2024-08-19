Pine Labs secures NCLT approval to merge domestic, Singapore entities

Fintech major Pine Labs has received the nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to merge its entities in India and Singapore.

The development comes as the Singapore-based digital payments company is shifting its domicile back to India. The cost of the reverse flipping could not be immediately ascertained.

The merger is expected to lead to a reduction in overhead expenses such as administrative and statutory compliances.

“The proposed amalgamation would result in consolidation and simplification of the overall group structure, to enable more efficient management, control and operational excellence of its various businesses,” said the tribunal order that Business Standard has reviewed.