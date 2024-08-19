Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pine Labs secures NCLT approval to merge domestic, Singapore entities

The development comes as the Singapore-based digital payments company is shifting its domicile back to India. The cost of the reverse flipping could not be ascertained

Ajinkya KawaleBhavini Mishra Mumbai/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
Fintech major Pine Labs has received the nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to merge its entities in India and Singapore.

The development comes as the Singapore-based digital payments company is shifting its domicile back to India. The cost of the reverse flipping could not be immediately ascertained.

The merger is expected to lead to a reduction in overhead expenses such as administrative and statutory compliances.

“The proposed amalgamation would result in consolidation and simplification of the overall group structure, to enable more efficient management, control and operational excellence of its various businesses,” said the tribunal order that Business Standard has reviewed.

It would enable the fintech firm to efficiently allocate and utilise resources “by avoiding duplication between India and Singapore”.

The company had previously received approval from a Singapore court to relocate its base to India.

Pine Labs may be eyeing an initial public offering (IPO) of $1 billion, Business Standard reported in June. If it materialises, it would be the biggest by an Indian fintech firm after One97 Communications, the company that operates brand Paytm, listed itself on the bourses in 2021. The Noida-based company had raised $1.32 billion over 14 rounds and is valued at $5.8 billion, according to data from Tracxn.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

