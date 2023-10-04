Home / Companies / News / PNB, RBL, Jammu & Kashmir Bank reports robust growth in advances for Q2

PNB, RBL, Jammu & Kashmir Bank reports robust growth in advances for Q2

PNB saw a rise in advances to Rs 1,308,719 crore, marking a 9.70 per cent increase from Rs 1,193,501 crore in the second quarter of FY24 compared to the same period in FY23

Aathira Varier

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 10:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Punjab National Bank (PNB), RBL Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank have reported robust growth in advances for the quarter ending September 30, as per their respective exchange filings.

PNB saw a rise in advances to Rs 1,308,719 crore, marking a 9.70 per cent increase from Rs 1,193,501 crore in the second quarter of FY24 compared to the same period in FY23.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank experienced a 15.88 per cent jump in advances, reaching Rs 91,679.87 crore. This growth rate outpaced the banking system's 15.1 per cent increase in advances up to September 8, 2023, as per data from the Reserve Bank of India.

RBL Bank reported advances totalling Rs 78,186 crore, which is a 21 per cent surge from the previous year. Breaking this down, the bank's retail advances grew by 34 per cent year-on-year, while its wholesale advances rose by 7 per cent for the aforementioned quarter. Within the wholesale segment, commercial banking saw a 17 per cent growth. The composition of retail to wholesale advances stood at roughly 58:42.

In terms of deposits, RBL Bank witnessed a 13 per cent increase, amounting to Rs 89,774 crore. The bank has maintained its emphasis on granular retail deposits, constituting approximately 44.2 per cent as of September 30, 2023, an increase from 42.0 per cent on September 30, 2022.

PNB's deposits grew by 13.80 per cent year-on-year, reaching Rs 944,678 crore. Concurrently, Jammu & Kashmir Bank reported a 9.40 per cent rise in deposits, totalling Rs 126,589.38 crore.

Also Read

PNB Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 307% to Rs 1,255.4 cr YoY, GNPAs at 7.73%

PNB Q4 results: Net profit jumps over five-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

PNB Housing Q1 FY24 results: Net profit rises 48% YoY to Rs 347 crore

PNB Housing well capitalised to support loan growth in FY24: Girish Kousgi

PNB's unsecured loan exposure within regulatory norms, says MD & CEO

Coca-Cola India introduces 100% recycled PET bottles for carbonated drink

KKR holdings opens new office in Gurugram for global operating model

Reliance Retail Ventures plans another stake sale of $250-300 million

Corporate exits under C-PACE now in 100 days instead of 180 days: MCA secy

Design software company Canva unveils AI tools to take on rivals like Adobe

Topics :PNBRBL BankJammu & Kashmir Bank

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story