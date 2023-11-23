Power giant NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 2,182 crore for FY24

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has paid the first interim dividend of Rs 2,182 crore for the fiscal 2023-24.

NTPC Ltd paid the first interim dividend of Rs 2,182 crore on November 23, 2023, for the financial year 2023-24, being 22.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, a statement said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the statement, this is the 31st consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors.

As a key player in the Indian energy sector, NTPC Ltd continues to drive excellence, sustainable growth, and shareholder satisfaction through its strategic initiatives and robust financial performance, it stated.