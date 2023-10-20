Home / Companies / News / Power Grid Corp okays Rs 119.95 crore investment in transmission project

Power Grid Corp okays Rs 119.95 crore investment in transmission project

It is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of allocation by NCT, that is May 19, 2025, the filing added

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday approved an investment of Rs 119.95 crore for electricity transmission project 'Eastern Region Expansion Scheme- XXXVII (ERES-XXXVII)'.

"Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects' of POWERGRID in its meeting held today (October 20) accorded investment approvals for 'Eastern Region Expansion Scheme- XXXVII (ERES-XXXVII)' at an estimated cost of Rs 119.95 crore," according to a BSE filing.

It is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of allocation by NCT, that is May 19, 2025, the filing added.

Also Read

CESC reports more than 21% rise in Q1 profit on strong power demand

Power Grid Corporation Q4 results: Net profit rises 4% to Rs 4,320 crore

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham

Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai in talks to invest $350 mn in Byju's

RBI puts Rs 2.5 cr penalty on L&T Finance for non-compliance of NBFCs norms

Hindustan Zinc engages advisory firm for study on its plans to spin off biz

TVS Srichakra to acquire US based firm, to grow off-highway tyre biz

Adani Group refinances $3.5 bn debt taken for ACC-Ambuja acquisition

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Power GridInvestmentPower transmission projects

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story