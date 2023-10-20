Power Grid Corp okays Rs 119.95 crore investment in transmission project

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday approved an investment of Rs 119.95 crore for electricity transmission project 'Eastern Region Expansion Scheme- XXXVII (ERES-XXXVII)'.

"Committee of Directors on Investment on Projects' of POWERGRID in its meeting held today (October 20) accorded investment approvals for 'Eastern Region Expansion Scheme- XXXVII (ERES-XXXVII)' at an estimated cost of Rs 119.95 crore," according to a BSE filing.

It is scheduled to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of allocation by NCT, that is May 19, 2025, the filing added.