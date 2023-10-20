Home / Companies / News / RBI puts Rs 2.5 cr penalty on L&T Finance for non-compliance of NBFCs norms

RBI puts Rs 2.5 cr penalty on L&T Finance for non-compliance of NBFCs norms

It also failed to notify the change in penal interest rate to borrowers, when it charged penal interest rate higher than what was communicated at the time of sanction, the RBI said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The RBI also said penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said a penalty of Rs 2.5 crore has been imposed on L&T Finance Ltd for non-compliance with certain norms concerning non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

After examination of reports following statutory inspection of the company, the RBI said it was revealed that the NBFC did not disclose to its retail borrowers, the gradation of risk and rationale for charging different interest rates to different categories of borrowers in the loan application form/sanction letter.

It also failed to notify the change in penal interest rate to borrowers, when it charged penal interest rate higher than what was communicated at the time of sanction, the RBI said.

"After considering the company's reply to the notice, additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, the RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance... was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of such non-compliance with such directions," it said.

The RBI also said penalty is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.

Also Read

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

Hindustan Zinc engages advisory firm for study on its plans to spin off biz

TVS Srichakra to acquire US based firm, to grow off-highway tyre biz

Adani Group refinances $3.5 bn debt taken for ACC-Ambuja acquisition

Air India starts programme to boost pilots' mental health: CEO Wilson

Airline dead set against no-poaching pact for pilots: Akasa Air CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :NBFCsL&T FinanceL&T Finance HoldingsRBI Policy

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story