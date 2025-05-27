Home / Companies / News / Prime Fund buys Saket's Prius Platinum office asset from Kotak Alt

Prime Fund buys Saket's Prius Platinum office asset from Kotak Alt

PRIME Fund acquires 0.3 million sq ft office space in South Delhi's Saket from Kotak consortium, aiming to build a sustainable, high-yield commercial portfolio

Office, Office space
Photo: Shutterstock.com
Gulveen Aulakh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
Prime Offices Fund (PRIME), a commercial real estate-focused fund managed by Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management (NCW), announced the acquisition of Prius Platinum, a grade-A office space in South Delhi’s Saket District Centre.
 
The property has been acquired from a fund consortium led by Kotak Alternate Asset Managers (Kotak Alt).
 
PRIME is a 50:50 joint venture between Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield.
 
Spanning across 0.3 million square feet, the property was acquired by the Kotak consortium through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process in 2021.
 
The property is 95 per cent leased. It provides rental income with a weighted average lease expiry (WALE) of five years and in-place lock-in periods, assuring long-term income.
 
Gaurav Puri, Chief Investment Officer, NCW, said, ‘This rare, institutionally owned asset perfectly aligns with the Prime Offices Fund’s strategy of creating a high-quality, sustainable, income-generating portfolio. With India’s commercial real estate sector continuing to show strong fundamentals, this acquisition marks an important milestone in delivering world-class investment solutions for our investors.’

The asset boasts a tenant stack including leading legal, pharmaceutical and financial institutions in India, as well as other front office tenants. ‘This acquisition reinforces Prime Fund’s strategy of investing in high-quality office spaces across India’s prime commercial hubs,’ the fund stated.
 
Rahul Chhaparwal, Partner at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, said, ‘We are proud of the journey this asset has undergone – from acquisition through IBC to a complete revival as a state-of-the-art, ESG-compliant commercial hub. This sale is a testament to the strength of our asset management capabilities and our ability to create long-term value for stakeholders through sustainability-focused strategies.’
 
Besides, the total fund size of PRIME is ₹3,000 crore. The fund achieved its first close at almost ₹1,700 crore in January 2025. Going ahead, it will focus on grade-A ‘offices of the future’ across the top Indian cities for the fund’s deployment.
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd.) 
Topics :Cushman & WakefieldCushman & Wakefield IndiaKotakKotak Asset Managementoffice space

First Published: May 27 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

