The facility will be operational in the next few years and become a global export hub for P&G, the Whisper sanitary napkin maker said

Reuters BENGALURU
Procter & Gamble

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble India said it would invest 20 billion rupees ($243.79 million) to set up a personal healthcare manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat.

The company will manufacture digestive products that are part of parent P&G's global healthcare product portfolio at the facility, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facility will be operational in the next few years and become a global export hub for P&G, the Whisper sanitary napkin maker said.

The new facility spans 50,000 square meters in Sanand, Gujarat, and the investment is through an unlisted company and won't affect any listed public companies within the P&G group in India.

($1 = 82.0370 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Topics :Procter & Gamblemanufacturing InvestmentIndia

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

