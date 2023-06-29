Home / Companies / News / As part of restructuring, Xiaomi India to cut its workforce to below 1,000

As part of restructuring, Xiaomi India to cut its workforce to below 1,000

The company has lost market share to similar, budget smartphone manufacturers from China which include Realme, Oppo, and Vivo

BS Web Team New Delhi
Several employees believe that giving the decision-making to the Chinese counterpart is the primary reason behind the company's declining sales and slipping market share

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As a part of its organisational rearrangement, Xiaomi India is cutting its workforce to bring the headcount below 1,000, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The decision has come after the company registered a downfall in its market share combined with increased scrutiny by government agencies, the report cited Xiaomi's present and ex-employees.
Xiaomi India had 1,400-1,500 employees on its rolls at the beginning of 2023. The company fired 30 employees in the last week with more layoffs expected in the coming months, the ET report said.

The employees cited in the report said that the company had placed the responsibility of business restructuring in the hands of the Chinese parent and the company is now cutting jobs since the start of this year.
Talking about the layoffs, Xiaomi said, "As with any company, we take headcount decisions based on the market's state and business projections." The company added that Xiaomi continues to hire talent "when and where needed".

Citing a senior executive in the company, the report added the leadership team had planned a performance improvement plan (PIP) for the employees. Later, employees on PIP could be ousted on the grounds of lacklustre performance, the report added.
The recent layoffs are a part of the overhaul the company is planning for its internal structures. Most decisions regarding the structural changes are being taken by the Chinese parent.

Several employees believe that giving the decision-making to the Chinese counterpart is the primary reason behind the company's declining sales and slipping market share, the ET reported.
Notably, Xiaomi has seen a consistent decline in its sales. The company has lost market share to similar, budget smartphone manufacturers from China which include Realme, Oppo, and Vivo.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi A2 series smartphones go on sale today: Price, specs, and more

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i available at discounted prices on Amazon: Details

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 series smartphones at Rs 5,999 onwards: Details

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here

Ericsson, Nokia not ready to supply 5G equipment to Vi on credit: Report

State-owned firm KABIL to sign pact with Argentina to secure lithium blocks

Apple stock hits record, on the cusp of $3 trillion market capitalisation

Afcons Infrastructure plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through IPO

Air India hires McCann India as a part of its rebranding exercise

Topics :XiaomiRealmeOnePlusXiaomi IndiaRedmiOppo smartphoneOppo IndiaRealme IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story