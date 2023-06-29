As part of restructuring, Xiaomi India to cut its workforce to below 1,000



Xiaomi India had 1,400-1,500 employees on its rolls at the beginning of 2023. The company fired 30 employees in the last week with more layoffs expected in the coming months, the ET report said. As a part of its organisational rearrangement, Xiaomi India is cutting its workforce to bring the headcount below 1,000, The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The decision has come after the company registered a downfall in its market share combined with increased scrutiny by government agencies, the report cited Xiaomi's present and ex-employees.



Talking about the layoffs, Xiaomi said, "As with any company, we take headcount decisions based on the market's state and business projections." The company added that Xiaomi continues to hire talent "when and where needed". The employees cited in the report said that the company had placed the responsibility of business restructuring in the hands of the Chinese parent and the company is now cutting jobs since the start of this year.



The recent layoffs are a part of the overhaul the company is planning for its internal structures. Most decisions regarding the structural changes are being taken by the Chinese parent. Citing a senior executive in the company, the report added the leadership team had planned a performance improvement plan (PIP) for the employees. Later, employees on PIP could be ousted on the grounds of lacklustre performance, the report added.