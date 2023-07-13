Q1 preview: US growth likely to boost pharma sector's performance

Pharma performance in the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal would be aided largely by US sales, new launches, drug shortages in the US and stable pricing; along with a healthy India performance, said analysts. Most brokerages estimate topline growth in the line of 14-15 percent, with an Ebitda growth of 24-30 percent or so for Q1FY24.

Meanwhile, hospitals are likely to report lower occupancy rates, and diagnostics companies are also likely to see impact from delayed monsoons.

According to JM Financial Natco Pharma, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Zydus Lifesciences are likely to increase or sustain their generic Revlimid contribution sequentially, largely driving sales over a low base. Revlimid is a drug that is used to treat multiple myeloma and is a class of immunomodulatory drugs which work against cancer cells partly by supporting the function of the immune system.

JM Financial analysts further noted that Dr Reddy’s Laboratories will consolidate Mayne Pharma (key asset being generic Nuvaring – a contraceptive), that will aid topline growth for the Hyderabad based firm. Nuvama Research felt that generic Revlimid and specialty sales will partly offset the Halol impact. Aurobindo Pharma, on the other hand, analysts felt would see volume recovery and input cost benefit.

As for the domestic market, a weak monsoon season is likely to mar acute therapy sales. This together with the impact of price control, may soften India market growth for pharma companies in Q1FY24, analysts felt. Players that have an acute-heavy portfolio like Alkem will feel this impact. Nuvarma Research said that they expected 8 percent year on year growth in the domestic market – with Torrent Pharmaceuticals (10 percent) and Cipla (9 percent) taking the lead here.

Analysts also expect double-digit growth in exports apart from the US, and easing cost of bulk drugs to aid gross margins. Some of these margin benefits are likely to reflect in the coming quarters. ICICI Securities noted in its report that aggregate gross margin for pharma firms to improve marginally quarter-on-quarter (250 basis points year on year) at 64.8 percent.

Surge in occupancy and average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) likely to help hospitals to report a revenue growth of 3 percent, while profit after tax growth of 19 percent sequentially, ICICI Securities said. With hospitals investing in expanding their network and higher in-patient and surgery cases will help in generating cash flow.

Nuvama Research said that while they expected a 200 basis points sequential decline in occupancy sequentially for both Fortis Healthcare and Apollo Hospitals, steady ARPOBs and quick discharges should drive 11 percent YoY growth. “HCG reported its best quarter and continued growth momentum (5 percent QoQ),” it said.

“In diagnostics, we expect Vijaya to outperform with 16 percent non-Covid growth YoY, mainly volume-led. However, Dr Lal Pathlabs reported 11 percent growth led by 8.5 percent volumes and 2.5 percent realizations,” Nuvama Research said.

With non-Covid tests doing well, better pricing and network expansion will drive the revenue and margin growth for diagnostics companies, analysts felt. Covid-led tests accounted for 4 percent of Dr Lal’s, 7 percent of Metropolis Healthcare and 3 percent of Vijaya Diagnostics revenues in Q1FY23 as against 14 percent, 17 percent and 15 percent respectively in Q4FY22, ICICI Securities noted.