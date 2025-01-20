Q3 results today: Zomato, Paytm, IDBI among 37 to post earnings on Jan 20

Zomato, Paytm, L&T Finance, and IDBI Bank will be among 37 companies to release their earning report for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25) on Monday. With earning season in full swing, more than 250 companies are scheduled to release their Q3 results this week.

Other significant companies, including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, YES Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, and IndiGo, will also share their performance results for the Oct-Dec quarter today.

The tech sector will see updates from One 97 Communications (Paytm) and Dixon Technologies. Furthermore, pharmaceutical giant Torrent Pharmaceuticals and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will also release their Q3 FY25 results today.

IT sector results

The IT sector has already seen key players such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro release their Q3 results. Despite these announcements, the sector's performance has mirrored the broader market's subdued outlook. Experts had previously indicated that a strong rebound in Q3 was unlikely, following weaker-than-expected results in the June (Q1) and September (Q2) quarters.

Market review

Indian markets ended last week on a downbeat note. The BSE Sensex dropped by 423.49 points, closing at 76,619.33, while the Nifty50 index fell by 108.60 points, ending at 23,203.20. This downturn halted a three-day rally in the benchmark indices.

However, a positive sentiment prevailed during Monday's pre-open trading, with the Sensex rising by 359.20 points to 76,978.53 and the Nifty50 gaining 87.20 points, reaching 23,290.40. Investors are cautiously watching global developments, particularly the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the United States.

Also Read

Follow the latest market updates here: Despite global uncertainties, strong macroeconomic indicators from the US, coupled with ongoing earnings reports, are expected to offer some buoyancy to the markets.Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 20

1. AGI Infra Ltd

2. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd

3. Artson Engineering Ltd

4. ASI Industries Ltd

5. Aurum PropTech Ltd

6. Bridge Securities Ltd

7. Central Bank of India

8. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

9. DJS Stock & Shares Ltd

10. Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd

11. IDBI Bank Ltd

12. IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd

13. Indian Overseas Bank

14. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

15. ICICI Securities Ltd

16. International Travel House Ltd

17. Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd

18. Jai Mata Glass Ltd

19. Krystal Integrated Services Ltd

20. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd

21. Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd

22. Mac Hotels Ltd

23. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd

24. Mongipa Parivaar Finance Ltd

25. Morarka Finance Ltd

26. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd

27. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd

28. Oberoi Realty Ltd

29. One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm)

30. Relic Technologies Ltd

31. RPEL

32. Sunteck Realty Ltd

33. Supreme Industries Ltd

34. Swastika Investmart Ltd

35. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd

36. Vinayak Polycon International Ltd

37. Zomato Ltd