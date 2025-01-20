Q3 results today: Zomato, Paytm, IDBI among 37 to post earnings on Jan 20

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Q3 FY25 company results January 20: Zomato, Paytm, IDBI Bank, L&T Finance, Dr Reddy's, and YES Bank will be releasing their Oct-Dec quarter report today

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 9:42 AM IST
Zomato, Paytm, L&T Finance, and IDBI Bank will be among 37 companies to release their earning report for the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024 (Q3 FY25) on Monday. With earning season in full swing, more than 250 companies are scheduled to release their Q3 results this week.
 
Other significant companies, including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, YES Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, and IndiGo, will also share their performance results for the Oct-Dec quarter today. 
 
The tech sector will see updates from One 97 Communications (Paytm) and Dixon Technologies. Furthermore, pharmaceutical giant Torrent Pharmaceuticals and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will also release their Q3 FY25 results today.
 

IT sector results

 
The IT sector has already seen key players such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro release their Q3 results. Despite these announcements, the sector's performance has mirrored the broader market's subdued outlook. Experts had previously indicated that a strong rebound in Q3 was unlikely, following weaker-than-expected results in the June (Q1) and September (Q2) quarters.
 

Market review

Indian markets ended last week on a downbeat note. The BSE Sensex dropped by 423.49 points, closing at 76,619.33, while the Nifty50 index fell by 108.60 points, ending at 23,203.20. This downturn halted a three-day rally in the benchmark indices.
 
However, a positive sentiment prevailed during Monday's pre-open trading, with the Sensex rising by 359.20 points to 76,978.53 and the Nifty50 gaining 87.20 points, reaching 23,290.40. Investors are cautiously watching global developments, particularly the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in the United States. 

Despite global uncertainties, strong macroeconomic indicators from the US, coupled with ongoing earnings reports, are expected to offer some buoyancy to the markets.  Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 20 

 
1. AGI Infra Ltd  
2. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd  
3. Artson Engineering Ltd  
4. ASI Industries Ltd  
5. Aurum PropTech Ltd  
6. Bridge Securities Ltd  
7. Central Bank of India  
8. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd  
9. DJS Stock & Shares Ltd  
10. Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd  
11. IDBI Bank Ltd  
12. IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd  
13. Indian Overseas Bank  
14. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd  
15. ICICI Securities Ltd  
16. International Travel House Ltd  
17. Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd  
18. Jai Mata Glass Ltd  
19. Krystal Integrated Services Ltd  
20. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd  
21. Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd  
22. Mac Hotels Ltd  
23. Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd  
24. Mongipa Parivaar Finance Ltd  
25. Morarka Finance Ltd  
26. Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd  
27. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd  
28. Oberoi Realty Ltd  
29. One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm)  
30. Relic Technologies Ltd  
31. RPEL  
32. Sunteck Realty Ltd  
33. Supreme Industries Ltd  
34. Swastika Investmart Ltd  
35. Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd  
36. Vinayak Polycon International Ltd  
37. Zomato Ltd  
First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

