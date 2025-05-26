Radisson Hotels Group expands presence in East India with 3 new signings

Radisson Hotel Group, an international hotel brand operating in over 95 countries, has further expanded its presence in India with three new signings in the eastern region.

Hotel Deoghar in Jharkhand, Radisson RED Puri in Odisha, and Radisson Resort and Spa, Ranchi in Jharkhand are the new signings, with a combined key count of 400, the group said in a release.

This development comes after the hotel group, which had 130 operational hotels as of 2024, announced the opening of five new hotels in the first half of 2025. These new properties were launched in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Yelahanka (Bengaluru), Koti (Shimla), Gaj (Punjab), and Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh).

"With the growing momentum of spiritual, cultural and medical tourism in India, Radisson Hotel Group is focused on staying ahead of the curve by offering world-class luxury and upscale hospitality across cities,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer (COO), South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, in a statement. “With over 13 properties in East India (five operational, eight in the pipeline), this three-hotel signing deal is a strong testament to our commitment to expanding in high-potential markets across the country.”

“This signing in the East India region reflects our continued focus on unlocking value in high-potential micro-markets that are witnessing strong demand across spiritual, leisure and business travel segments,” said Davashish Srivastava, senior director, development, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group, in a statement. “Deoghar, Puri and Ranchi each present a distinct opportunity — from being deeply rooted in religious and leisure tourism circuits to evolving into emerging economic and wellness hubs. Through a brand-right approach by offering three distinctive brands — Radisson, Radisson Blu and Radisson RED — and trusted local partnerships, we aim to build a diverse and future-ready portfolio that meets the needs of today’s discerning travellers while accelerating our growth in East India.”

Sanjay Kumar Sharda, director, Sharda Devcon, which has partnered with Radisson Hotel Group in East India, said, “Partnering with Radisson Hotel Group aligns with our vision to bring high-quality hospitality experiences to emerging destinations. With Radisson’s operational excellence and strong brand equity, we’re confident this collaboration will elevate the hospitality landscape in Jharkhand and Odisha while offering travellers world-class comfort rooted in local context.