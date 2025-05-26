Home / Companies / News / Supreme Court orders status quo on Bhushan Steel liquidation amid JSW plea

On May 2, the Supreme Court decided to liquidate Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), five years after its resolution plan was approved

Supreme Court
Supreme Court orders a status quo on the liquidation proceedings of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), pending a review petition to be filed by JSW Steel | Supreme Court File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a status quo on the liquidation proceedings of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd (BPSL), temporarily halting action by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) following a petition filed by JSW Steel, Live Law reported.
 
The decision provides JSW Steel a window to file a review of the apex court’s May 2 judgment, which had rejected its ₹19,700 crore resolution plan and ordered liquidation of the debt-laden company.
 
The order came after Sanjay Singhal, former promoter of BPSL, approached the NCLT seeking liquidation based on the earlier Supreme Court ruling.
 
The top court noted that the “status quo needs to be maintained in the interest of justice”, meaning no further liquidation action will proceed until the review petition—expected within 30 days under court rules—is resolved.
 
JSW Steel has until June 2 to file the review petition. The Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Committee of Creditors (CoC), proposed deferring the NCLT proceedings to June 10 as a middle ground.
 
“JSW has the right to file a review. We are not expressing any opinion on the merits,” the Supreme Court said.
 
On May 2, the Supreme Court had ordered the liquidation of Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, five years after its resolution plan was approved.
First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

