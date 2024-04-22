Raising capital would be a top priority for Dhanlaxmi Bank's new CEO

Ajith Kumar K.K., whose appointment was approved by the Reserve Bank of India last week as the managing director and chief executive officer of Dhanlaxmi Bank , will be the fifth one to head the lender in the last nine years.

Kumar will replace JK Shivan, who completed his three-year term in January. The RBI had asked Shivan to continue as MD & CEO until a new person takes charge. Shivan's predecessor, Sunil Gurbaxani, who took charge in February 2020, had to resign later in the year after shareholders voted him out. Gurbaxani's predecessor, T Latha, who was appointed in July 2018, also quit citing personal reasons in October 2019. Latha was appointed following the retirement of G Sreeram.

Kumar is currently working for Federal Bank. While the RBI has approved Kumar’s appointment for three years from taking charge, it is not yet clear when he will take charge of the Thrissur-based lender.

Kumar has over 36 years of experience and currently is the chief human resources officer of Federal Bank. He has worked in areas like credit, business, and branch banking.

According to bank sources, one of the key priorities for Kumar will be to raise capital as the lender’s capital adequacy was at 12.37 per cent, of which tier-1 capital was 10.75 per cent as at the end of December 2023. According to RBI norms, a bank of the size of Dhanlaxmi needs to maintain a minimum 11.5 per cent capital adequacy ratio.

In March, the bank’s board approved a rights issue to raise Rs 300 crore.

According to sources, the bank came out of the prompt corrective action framework in 2019, but there was a cap on employee expenses. Though the bank has applied to the regulator to remove the cap, the RBI insisted that first the bank should raise capital before the cap can be removed.

“So it’s all about raising capital, and as quickly as possible,” said a source. The bank’s cost-to-income ratio is also high at 77.67 per cent.

The bank was able to improve its asset quality in recent years with gross non-performing assets coming down to 4.81 per cent by the end of the third quarter of financial year 24 from 5.83 per cent a year ago. Similarly, the net NPA ratio also fell to 1.27 per cent from 1.81 per cent. The bank’s provision coverage ratio is at a healthy 74.63 per cent, without technical write-offs.

The bank’s gross advances were at Rs 10,314 crore as at 31 December 2023, growing by 11.58 per cent year-on-year. Retail loans are around 75 per cent of the loan book. The total deposits of the bank were Rs 14,340 crore at the end of December, which has grown by 10.83 per cent year-on-year. (End)