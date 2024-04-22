Home / Companies / News / Gajanan S Kale takes over as CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution

Before joining Tata Power-DDL, Kale served as the Chief Executive Officer of TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) since 2021

Photo: Gajanan S. Kale, image taken from LinkedIn handle: Gajanan S. Kale
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Gajanan S Kale as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 19.

Before joining Tata Power-DDL, Kale served as the Chief Executive Officer of TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) since 2021. He also served as the CEO of Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd (TPADL) from 2018 to 2020, a company statement said.
 

Kale, an M-Tech in Integrated Power Systems from NIT-Nagpur, has been with Tata Power group since 2003, it said.
 
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, "With his (Gajanan S Kale) extensive experience in the distribution domain, I am confident that he will lead Tata Power DDL to new heights of success." Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. It distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million.


Topics :Tata PowerPower Sectorenergy sector

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

