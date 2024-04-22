Gajanan S Kale takes over as CEO of Tata Power Delhi Distribution

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Gajanan S Kale as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 19.

Before joining Tata Power-DDL, Kale served as the Chief Executive Officer of TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) since 2021. He also served as the CEO of Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd (TPADL) from 2018 to 2020, a company statement said.



Kale, an M-Tech in Integrated Power Systems from NIT-Nagpur, has been with Tata Power group since 2003, it said.

