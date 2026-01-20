Rallis India Q3 profit falls over 80% to ₹2 crore despite revenue growth

Agri input company Rallis India, a Tata enterprise, on Tuesday reported an over 80 per cent year-on-year decline in its profit after tax at ₹2 crore during the quarter ending December 2025.

The company's PAT (profit after tax) stood at ₹11 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

In a regulatory filing, Rallis India said the quarter included exceptional items -- the additional gratuity provision on account of Wage Code implementation.

During the third quarter of FY26, the company reported a 19 per cent growth in revenue at ₹623 crore compared to ₹522 crores in the same period of the previous year, driven primarily by strong volume growth across businesses.