Ramco Cements Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 22.5% to Rs 152 cr



The company has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share of Rs 1 each. Ramco Cements Limited, on Thursday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 152 crore for the March quarter. This is 22.5 per cent rise from Rs 124 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



In a regulatory filing, Ramco Cements said, “The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 2/- per share of Rs 1/- each for the year ended 31 March 2023. The dividend on declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days thereof.” The company’s sale of products rose by 50.7 per cent to Rs 2,559 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 1,698 crore in the year-ago period.

The meeting of our Board of Directors held today, approved the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2023, the company said.