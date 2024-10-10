Ratan Tata death: Times when ex-Tata chairman debunked fake news about him

As 86-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata , bid adieu to the world on October 9, he left behind a legacy not only in the business and philanthropic realms but as an active debunker of false news about himself.

Back in April 2020 when the Covid-induced lockdown had just begun, a viral post, falsely attributed to Tata, discussed the economic impact of the pandemic in a motivational tone. Many people shared this message, but Tata himself denied writing or saying it.

The post, which included his photo, read, “Experts are predicting huge downfall of economy due to the Corona. I do not know much about these experts. But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts.”

The message also mentioned various historical achievements, such as India’s 1983 World Cup win and Arunima Sinha’s ascent of Mount Everest.

To address the misinformation, Tata used his official Twitter account to clarify that the message was not his. He clarified that any official statements from him would come through his verified social media channels.

“This post has neither been said, nor written by me. I urge you to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and social platforms,” Tata wrote, sharing an image of the misleading post. He also encouraged people to stay safe and take care of themselves.

Clarification on Covid misinformation

Later that same year, Tata once again corrected a false report attributed to him. Sharing an image of the article on Twitter, he denied making the statements quoted. “I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me,” he tweeted.

The article, when translated from Hindi, bore the headline, “Ratan Tata’s message: 2020 is the year of survival, don’t worry about profit and loss,” accompanied by a picture of Tata.

He called out the article as fake, urging people to verify information before believing it.





Also Read: How fate played a role in Ratan Tata becoming a global business icon “I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources,” he wrote. “My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face,” he wrote.

Fake news about Ratan Tata’s endorsement of alcohol

In September 2021, Tata refuted yet another claim falsely attributed to him regarding the sale of alcohol through Aadhaar cards. The widely circulated message, which featured his image, suggested, “Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers. Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they buy alcohol.” Clarifying on Instagram, Tata wrote, “This was not said by me. Thank you.”

False news of Ratan Tata’s patronage of Rashid Khan

Most recently, in October 2023, Tata returned to X (formerly Twitter) after a four-month break to address fake news surrounding his alleged financial support for Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan after Afghanistan’s win against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.

Following Afghanistan’s victory over Pakistan at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium, social media was flooded with messages and doctored videos claiming that Tata had announced Rs 10 crore reward for cricketer Rashid Khan. Tata denied these claims, mentioning that he had not offered any reward or made any suggestions to the International Cricket Council or to any player.

“I have made no suggestions to the ICC or any cricket faculty about any cricket member regarding a fine or reward to any players. I have no connection to cricket whatsoever. Please do not believe WhatsApp forwards and videos of such nature unless they come from my official platforms,” Tata posted on X.