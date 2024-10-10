Business Standard
How fate played a role in Ratan Tata becoming a global business icon

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Under his leadership, the Group transformed from an Indian-focussed entity to a global powerhouse

Nisha Anand
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

The passing away of Ratan Tata, the titan of Indian Inc left behind an indelible void in the business landscape that may never be filled. “The clock has stopped ticking. The Titan passes away…,” industrialist Harsh Goenka was one of the earliest personalities to share the news. Indeed, anyone who heard it likely felt time stood still, as Tata was highly respected for his values and left behind an unparalleled legacy.

 

Ratan Tata’s journey at Tata Group

Ratan Tata was at the helm of the group’s operations as a chairman from 1991 to 2012. Under his leadership, the group transformed from an Indian-focussed entity to a global powerhouse worth over $100 billion.

He joined the group in 1962 as an assistant in Tata Industries after completing his graduation from Cornell University, New York. In 1991, he was named the Chairman of Tata Sons, the Group’s holding company. This was the same year when India embraced economic reforms and liberalisation, marking the beginning of Tata Group’s growth journey that mirrored India’s own progress.

Ratan Tata is credited with transforming the 123-year-old group into a modern conglomerate by capturing the potential of a global, modern India. Under him, Tata Group quickly expanded from steel, trucks, and chemicals to small cars and information technology and took several strategic reform measures, marking a cultural shift in the company’s structure.

How fate brought Ratan Tata to the Tata Group

However, some may not know that Tata’s journey to leading the Tata Group was shaped by destiny as Ratan Tata was not supposed to be in the role. His connection with the founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, is rooted in a unique family lineage. Ratan Tata was the son of Naval Tata, who had been adopted as a child by Ratanji Tata. Ratanji was one of the sons of Jamsetji Tata.

Naval Tata was married twice, first to Sooni Commissariat and then to Simone Dunoyer. With his first wife, he had two sons: Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata. He also had another son, Noel Tata, Ratan Tata’s half-brother.

After his retirement, Ratan Tata assumed the role of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons. He was also on the international advisory boards of Mitsubishi Corporation and JP Morgan Chase and led the charitable trusts of the group, the Group’s website states.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced that Tata will be cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Thursday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral on behalf of the Centre.


