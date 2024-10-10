Warner Bros. Discovery targets over 3,000 hours of fresh content for India

Warner Bros Discovery, a leading global entertainment company, announced on Wednesday that it aims to deliver an impressive total of more than 3,000 hours of new content in India by the end of this year.

This content will be made available across its linear television channels and its streaming platform, Discovery+. The company is dedicated to enhancing its programming, with a particular emphasis on providing a rich selection of both local original productions and popular global titles. This commitment includes an expansion of offerings on Discovery+ as well as its established linear channels, such as the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and TLC.

According to the company, by the end of this year, its factual and lifestyle programming cluster will have released over 3,000 hours of new content available on both linear channels and Discovery+.

Sai Abishek, head of the Factual & Lifestyle Cluster for Warner Bros Discovery in South Asia, emphasised the company’s position as a leader in the non-fiction content genre. He said enhancing viewer engagement and broadening the content offerings are critical priorities. The new originals announced for the Indian market, along with the strategic programming initiatives across both linear and streaming platforms, reflect the company’s dedication to providing cross-platform experiences that resonate with audiences.

Additionally, the revamped DTamil channel will feature premier global entertainment content, including popular Hollywood films and series, dubbed in the Tamil language. This diverse and expansive content library is expected to not only elevate overall viewership and engagement but also demonstrate the brand's commitment to delivering global entertainment to Indian audiences. The initiative seeks to create original narratives that emphasise India’s rich historical, cultural, and grassroots stories, further enriching the local entertainment landscape.

Delhi HC blocks unauthorised streaming sites

Last month, the Delhi High Court issued a dynamic injunction supporting prominent global entertainment firms, such as Warner Bros, Netflix, Disney, and Columbia Pictures, in their legal confrontation with 45 unauthorised streaming websites that are accused of violating copyright laws.

A Bar and Bench report mentioned that Justice Saurabh Banerjee emphasised the importance of addressing the growing issue of these illegal platforms, asserting that their increasing presence is unacceptable and must be curtailed.

In its decision, the court recognised the ‘hydra-headed’ nature of these websites, which can quickly multiply and evade enforcement efforts. It also pointed out that numerous rogue sites had concealed their registration information, making it difficult to identify and hold their operators accountable.

[With agency inputs]