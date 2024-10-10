Forbes 2024: Ambani leads, Adani gains big, India's rich hit new high

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has once again secured the top spot on Forbes’ 2024 list of India’s 100 richest tycoons, with his wealth increasing by $27.5 billion over the past year. Ambani’s total net worth now stands at an impressive $119.5 billion, making him not only India’s richest individual but also the second-largest gainer in dollar-terms globally in 2024. This achievement also places him as the 13th richest person in the world.

In addition to his financial success, Ambani recently announced bonus shares as a Diwali gift to Reliance investors, further elevating his influence in India's corporate landscape. He also took the opportunity to celebrate his younger son, Anant Ambani, and his contributions to the family business.

Following closely behind is Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, who emerged as the biggest gainer on the 2024 list. His wealth skyrocketed by $48 billion, reaching $116 billion, marking a significant recovery from the Hindenburg Research controversy in 2023. Adani’s strategic move of placing family members in key positions has further strengthened his business empire.

India’s top tycoons cross $1 trillion wealth mark



This year marks a historic milestone for India’s wealthiest, as the collective wealth of the top 100 richest individuals surpassed $1 trillion for the first time. According to Forbes, their combined wealth reached $1.1 trillion, a staggering 40 per cent increase from $799 billion in 2023. This growth is largely due to the strong performance of the stock market, with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex rising 30 per cent since last year.

“As a result, more than 80 per cent of those on the list are wealthier, with 58 individuals adding $1 billion or more to their fortunes,” Forbes highlighted in its report.

Savitri Jindal climbs to third spot, Shiv Nadar in fourth



Savitri Jindal, the matriarch of the OP Jindal Group, reached an all-time high on the list, rising to third place with a net worth of $43.7 billion — an increase of $19.7 billion from last year. Her son, Sajjan Jindal, is also making headlines with ambitious moves into the electric vehicle market through a partnership with MG Motor.

In fourth place is technology magnate Shiv Nadar, with a net worth of $40.2 billion, highlighting his continued success in the tech industry. Both Jindal and Nadar are part of a select group of six tycoons who have added over $10 billion to their wealth this year.

Pharma sector shines as Dilip Shanghvi and Mehta brothers surge



The pharmaceutical industry has been a key driver of wealth in India, with Dilip Shanghvi, founder of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, moving up to fifth place on the list. His net worth increased to $32.4 billion, up from $19 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, the siblings Sudhir and Samir Mehta, who helm Torrent Pharmaceuticals, more than doubled their wealth, reaching $16.3 billion. Their success is linked to Torrent’s expansion efforts, as the company seeks new acquisitions in the sector.

New entrants shake up the 2024 Forbes’ list



The 2024 Forbes list welcomed four new billionaires, including B Partha Saradhi Reddy, founder of Hetero Labs, who entered at 81st place with a net worth of $3.95 billion. Mahima Datla, the force behind Biological E, ranked 100th with $3.3 billion. Other notable newcomers include Harish Ahuja of Shahi Exports and Surender Saluja of Premier Energies.

For the first time, the Godrej family’s wealth was split between two factions, resulting in separate appearances on the list.

Naazneen Karmali, Asia Wealth Editor and India Editor of Forbes Asia said, “India’s booming stock markets have delivered a bonanza to its wealthiest tycoons, and many of them have seen their fortunes scale to new heights. Investor enthusiasm for the India story has fueled that remarkable rise, resulting in the collective wealth of India’s 100 richest crossing the trillion-dollar milestone.”

Rising entry barrier and list drop-offs



The bar to enter Forbes’ prestigious list has risen sharply in 2024, with the cutoff increasing to $3.3 billion from $2.3 billion in 2023. This change led to the exclusion of 11 billionaires from the list.

Here’s the list of India’s top 10 wealthiest in 2024:



1. Mukesh Ambani: $119.5 billion



2. Gautam Adani: $116 billion



3. Savitri Jindal: $43.7 billion



4. Shiv Nadar: $40.2 billion



5. Dilip Shanghvi: $32.4 billion



6. Radhakishan Damani: $31.5 billion



7. Sunil Mittal: $30.7 billion



8. Kumar Birla: $24.8 billion



9. Cyrus Poonawalla: $24.5 billion



10. Bajaj Family: $23.4 billion