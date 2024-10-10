Ratan Tata dies at 86: As India mourns loss of the icon, tributes pour in

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away, on Wednesday night, at the age of 86.

'It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.



The statement added, "For the Tata Group, Mr Tata was more than a chairperson. To me, he was a mentor, guide and friend. He inspired by example. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his stewardship expanded its global footprint while always remaining true to its moral compass. Mr Tata’s dedication to philanthropy and the development of society has touched the lives of millions. From education to healthcare, his initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit generations to come. Reinforcing all of this work was Mr Tata’s genuine humility in every individual interaction. On behalf of the entire Tata family, I extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones. His legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the principles he so passionately championed."

As India bids farewell to the icon, an outpouring of condolences flooded in from leaders across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to express his sorrow, paying tribute to Tata's "unwavering commitment to building a better society" and recognising the profound impact of his legacy on India.

Remembering chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, other prominent industry and political figures, including Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Mamata BanerjeeMukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Harsh Goenka, Anand Mahindra, Uday Kotak, and many other also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their sorrow at the loss of one of India’s most beloved leaders and businessmen.

"Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community," said Rahul Gandhi.



"Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," said defence minister Rajnath Singh.



Hailing his selfless dedication to the development of our nation, Home minister Amit Shah said, "Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me."



